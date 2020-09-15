Pioneer Hair Transplant Surgeon Dr. Alan J. Bauman Receives “#1 Top Hair Restoration Surgeon” & “Top Aesthetic Doctor” in Aesthetic Everything® 2020 Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards

"Being voted '#1 Top Hair Restoration Surgeon' and 'Top Aesthetic Doctor,' for the fourth straight year in the Aesthetic Everything® Awards is a true honor that would not be possible without the contributions from my entire team at Bauman Medical. It is with pride that I perceive every vote as a testimonial from both patients and colleagues alike, acknowledging our unwavering effort and commitment in providing the most advanced and effective hair restoration treatments in the aesthetic industry today and always putting our patients first," said Dr. Bauman.

ABOUT BAUMAN MEDICAL:

Bauman Medical is a 12,000 square foot, state-of-the-art "Hair Hospital" located in downtown Boca Raton, FL. Dr. Alan Bauman is a full-time board-certified hair restoration physician who has treated over 30,000 patients, performed nearly 10,000 hair transplant procedures, and administered over 7,000 PRP Platelet Rich Plasma treatments for hair regrowth since starting his medical hair loss practice in 1997. Dr. Bauman is one of only some 200 physicians worldwide to achieve certification from the American Board of Hair Restoration Surgery (ABHRS).

Dr. Bauman is a pioneer of some of the most advanced technologies in the field of hair restoration including minimally invasive FUE Follicular Unit Extraction, VIP|FUE™ No-Shave Hair Transplants, Low-Level Laser Therapy, PRP Platelet Rich Plasma, PDOgro™, Eyelash Transplants, and medical-grade 3D-printed custom hair and scalp cranial prosthesis.

Contact:

Bauman Medical Hair Transplant and Hair Loss Treatment Center

1450 S Dixie Hwy

Boca Raton FL 33432-7359

1-877-BAUMAN-9

[email protected]

https://www.baumanmedical.com

Media Contact:

[email protected]

(305) 776-7715

About Aesthetic Everything®:

Aesthetic Everything® is the largest network of aesthetic professionals in the world. They host the Beauty Expo Trade Show & Celebrity/Media Red Carpet Awards. Aesthetic Everything® 2021 Beauty Expo and the accompanying awards ceremony will be June 12th, 2021. Aesthetic Everything® also publishes Beauty Wire Magazine.

Media Contact:

Vanessa Julia, CEO

[email protected]

View All Info Here: https://madmimi.com/p/1f619c

SOURCE Aesthetic Everything

Related Links

https://aestheticeverything.com

