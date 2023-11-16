Pioneer in Flexible Online Education Joins Course-Sharing Network to Break Down Barriers to College Access and Completion

In first-of-its-kind collaboration, StraighterLine joins Acadeum course-sharing network to deliver seamless access to flexible online courses and help boost persistence and retention

WASHINGTON, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- StraighterLine , the pioneering developer of affordable, flexible and career-aligned postsecondary courses and credentials and one of the largest providers of online courses serving over 150,000 learners per year, today announced a new integration with course-sharing provider Acadeum , whose platform enables colleges and other education providers to seamlessly share accredited online courses to meet the academic needs of students. The first-of-its-kind collaboration will make it possible for students to access StraighterLine's catalog of more than 250 unbundled courses at the time and pace of their choosing, helping them to complete degree requirements and remove barriers to completion.

"To crack the code on college completion, we need to find ways to deliver on-demand access to educational experiences that meet the complex needs and busy schedules of today's learners—and are not limited by the teaching capacity of the institutions that they attend," said Heather Combs, CEO of StraighterLine . "This is about breaking the bundle of the traditional course catalog–and creating a more flexible and accessible model that gives students the learning experiences they need to stay on track and earn the skills and credentials they need to achieve success."

A recent report from national nonprofit Complete College America found that rigid class schedules and a lack of access to required courses are significant drivers of stop-out rates, with one-third of students unable to access the courses they need at the time they need them.

The collaboration between StraighterLine and Acadeum is designed to significantly expand the availability of low-cost, competency-based general education courses on the course-sharing network that remove time and cost as a barrier to college enrollment and completion. Learners at participating institutions will be able to seamlessly apply StraighterLine courses toward academic credit at their home institution.

With the addition of StraighterLine courses into the Acadeum network -- which includes more than 460 colleges and universities -- learners at participating institutions will have on-demand options to meet their personalized needs. Since its founding, StraighterLine has provided thousands of learners with affordable and flexible courses that have been accepted at more than 3,000 accredited U.S. colleges and universities. These courses are delivered through a flexible online format that helps learners access courses that are required for degree and major completion at a fraction of the cost of standard tuition rates.

"Colleges and universities today are under an immense amount of pressure to boost both persistence and retention on a limited budget," said David Daniels, CEO of Acadeum. "This is about increasing access to the courses students need - when they need them, at an affordable cost. By tapping into the power of consortia and course sharing, institutions reduce time to completion, and help learners complete a degree or credential of value efficiently and affordably."

In recent years, online course sharing has steadily grown in popularity with institutions, systems, and higher education associations, including the League for Innovation in the Community College and the Council of Independent Colleges. Acadeum's course-sharing platform has helped more than 26,000 students access courses to keep them on track for timely completion.

To learn more about this partnership, visit https://courseshare.acadeum.com/institutions/straighterline .

About StraighterLine: StraighterLine is the leading provider of high-quality, affordable, online courses that help learners earn college credit and meet their professional goals. In 2022, StraighterLine acquired ChildCare Education Institute (CCEI), one of the largest online training providers for early childhood education professionals. Each year, a combined 150,000 learners from StraighterLine and CCEI take one of 250+ online courses or certification programs to upskill into new careers or earn credit from over 3,000 colleges and universities worldwide. StraighterLine works with institutions and corporate partners to provide their students and employees with flexible education options that allow them to work and learn at their own pace. For more information on StraighterLine, visit https://www.straighterline.com . To learn more about CCEI, visit www.cceionline.com .

About Acadeum: Acadeum helps colleges and universities create academic partnerships with like-minded institutions to support student progress, bolster academic innovation, and recover revenue. Today, more than 460 higher ed institutions use Acadeum's course-sharing network to place students in in-demand online courses they need to stay on track for timely graduation. Institutions improve retention and completion, while also unlocking new revenue to increase financial sustainability. Acadeum's platform enables seamless access to high-quality online college courses for a wide range of learners, including those in high school and working full-time. To learn more about Acadeum, please visit acadeum.com.

