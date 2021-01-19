Pioneer in Robotic Joint Replacement Surgery Joins World #1 in Orthopedics at HSS Florida

Dr. Roche is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon and pioneer of complex knee reconstruction, including robotic and sensor-assisted partial and total knee joint replacements. He has performed thousands of minimally invasive reconstructive joint procedures, and works extensively with professional, amateur and recreational athletes, served as a Consultant Team Physician for the Miami Marlins, and is a member of the American and European Knee Society. Dr. Roche joins HSS Florida from Holy Cross Hospital, where he served as Director of the Robotic Joint Fellowship and has been in practice since 1996. A native of Ireland, Dr. Roche attended Cork Medical School, then completed his residency and internship at the University of Miami.

Dr. Roche is joining Dr. John L. Wang, and will lead the hip and knee joint replacement program as Director of Hip and Knee Arthroplasty at HSS Florida. The HSS Florida joint replacement program is focused on expanding HSS's expert-level care to Florida's active growing population. Dr. Wang trained at HSS in New York City and is a member of HSS Florida's founding medical team. An award-winning orthopedic hip and knee surgeon, Dr. Wang also uses minimally invasive techniques to help patients return to their normal activities. By using computer navigation and robotic surgery, HSS surgeons are able to take a more precise and personalized approach to each patient and deliver better results. His specialties include hip replacement, knee replacement, and hip and knee reconstructive and revision surgery.

"HSS has been dedicated to advancing musculoskeletal health for 157 years, and been privileged to help thousands of Florida residents enjoy better quality of life through better quality of movement," said Louis A. Shapiro, president and CEO of HSS. "Under the highly skilled care of Drs. Roche and Wang at the state-of-the-art HSS Florida facility, we are creating an international center of excellence for hip and knee replacements."

"I am thrilled to be joining the talented team of physicians at HSS Florida who share in my same commitment to provide the highest standards of patient care," Dr. Roche said. "I look forward to this new chapter and advancing the field of musculoskeletal health at the world's leading organization for orthopedics."

The total joint replacement program at HSS Florida comes at a pivotal time, as many Americans remain concerned about COVID-19 exposure. Given HSS's single-specialty focus, this outpatient service provides a highly personalized, comprehensive procedure without the need to spend time in a hospital, often allowing patients to return home just hours after surgery.

For a seamless experience from beginning to end, patients meet with their team of medical experts ahead of surgery — including preoperative anesthesiology classes and a preoperative physical therapy session — and are paired with a care coordinator who serves as their point of contact throughout the patient's journey.

