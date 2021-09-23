Pioneer in Workplace Digital Transformation 9am Issues White Paper on Methodology of Office Occupancy Analysis

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 9am, a pioneer and leader in workplace digital transformation, has released a white paper highlighting the importance and methodology of conducting an office occupancy analysis before reworking an office layout.

Fifty-nine percent of executives say COVID-19 has accelerated digital transformation at their organizations, and workplace managers realize that data and deep analysis toward workplace utilization will help create a data-driven, healthy and productive workplace.

Conducting an occupancy analysis toward workplace utilization will help create a data-driven, healthy and productive workplace.

The white paper states that conducting an office occupancy analysis is beneficial when expanding, moving or upgrading office space. Companies can offer a better employee experience and enjoy a more effective use of facilities by consulting with a real estate or design firm.

An office space occupancy analysis examines office space utilization, work habits and regular patterns, and provides a statistical basis to optimize strategy and make decisions. Application of results provides increased asset management usage rates, more effective decision-making efficiency and ROI, increased space planning feasibility, and a decreased vacancy rate, while ultimately increasing an employee's experience and reducing cost of real estate and facility management.

Occupancy utilization data is typically collected with technology such as occupancy sensors, which can monitor and track occupancy rates in real time. Such data can be integrated into building management systems to help generate usage reports for analysis. Collecting real-time occupancy data, conducting a predictive analysis, and implementing AI and sensing technologies could help corporates shift to a data-driven workplace more rapidly and productively.

9am focuses on utilizing AIoT technology to accelerate workplace digital transformation. The company provides corporate full-spectrum solutions for spatial analysis and digital height-adjustable workstations, leading to data-driven workplace strategies and a healthy and efficient new working experience. 9am has built a global service and supply chain system covering 12 countries and regions, helping more than 1,600 office spaces realize digital upgrades.

"We want to raise the awareness to enterprises of the importance and necessity of doing office occupancy analysis before reworking office layout," said Shiyu Huang, the COO and Co-Founder of 9am. "This white paper can also be guidelines or a reference for companies that would like to conduct the occupancy analysis and follow the process of collecting real-time and anonymous data through occupancy sensors, analyzing data collected and have insightful ideas of how to optimize the office space."

