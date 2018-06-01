Pioneer Landscape Centers Acquires Midwest Materials

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- After recently acquiring Grand Materials & Supply in Arizona, Pioneer Landscape Centers announced today the acquisition of Midwest Materials in the company's second transaction of the year. The acquisition of Midwest Materials gives Pioneer a greater presence in the Colorado territory, expanding its reach to customers in a strategic location of the state.

Located in Longmont, Colorado, Midwest Materials has been in business 30 years with community and customer service at the core of its values—something that seamlessly fits into Pioneer Landscape Center's vision. In addition to complementing Pioneer's overall goal of becoming a household name, the acquisition of Midwest Materials bridges the distance between their Berthoud and Northern Denver locations, giving customers a more accessible and simpler way to obtain landscape products and materials.

"This acquisition is a strong move that aligns with Pioneer's tremendous growth plans in the years to come," said Sagi Cohen, CEO of Pioneer Landscape Centers. "Midwest Materials is the type of company we look for amid our five-year expansion plan. They have proven to have a strong focus on community and provide customers with best-in-class products, which Pioneer has been doing for over 50 years. We look forward to initiating the transition."

Midwest Materials will become a Pioneer division upon finalizing the acquisition and will maintain current leadership and employees as it transitions into the Pioneer Landscape Centers organization.

Established in 1968 and celebrating its 50th anniversary in business, Pioneer Landscape Centers spans 37 retail distribution centers, and 23 quarries and production facilities across Arizona and Colorado, and plans to expand into Texas, Nevada, and California this year. The landscape and hardscape materials supplier is committed to owning the entire production-to-retail process, allowing homeowners and contractors alike to access a variety of product collections, ranging from pavers and decorative rock to outdoor living kits and merchandise.

Pioneer continues to provide expertise and products to homeowners, contractors, builders, municipalities, and businesses through its retail, commercial, wholesale, and civil construction divisions. For more information, please visit www.pioneerlandscapecenters.com.

About Pioneer Landscape Centers

Established in 1968, Pioneer Landscape Centers is the leading landscape and hardscape materials organization in the western United States and ranked No. 1 in AZ Big Media's 2018 Ranking Arizona: The Best of Arizona Business in the Landscape: Material Supplies category. With 37 retail locations across Arizona and Colorado and 23 quarries, no other landscape materials company is better suited to crafting outdoor lifestyles for everyone—from homeowners to contractors. All locations carry over 3,000 landscape product materials with an extraordinary variety of colors, shapes, and sizes. Pioneer's top-quality products assist contractors and homeowners tackle any size project. www.pioneerlandscapecenters.com

