Pioneer Landscape Centers Expands Arizona Presence Through Acquisition of Granite Express

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Following their recent acquisitions of Grand Materials & Supply and Midwest Materials, Pioneer Landscape Centers, the leading destination for outdoor living supplies in the United States, announced today the acquisition of Granite Express in the company's third transaction of the year. This acquisition—coupled with Pioneer's new relationship with Grand Materials & Supply—makes Pioneer the leading supplier in Arizona, servicing the state and surrounding areas, and progresses the supplier's strategic plan to expand its southwest presence.

Founded in 1999, Granite Express is an Arizona-based, full-service commercial supply company that owns and operates several quarries surrounding the Phoenix area. Granite Express blends into Pioneer Landscape Center's current hardscapes, outdoor living supplies and artificial grass product offerings by specializing in materials such as decorative landscape rocks, aggregate, boulders, specialty stone and more. Granite Express will begin incorporating into Pioneer's extensive product collection almost immediately.

"This momentum of growth has allowed us to expand significantly over the past few months. Acquiring Granite Express allows us to not only inherit a new pipeline of business but also gives Pioneer the ability to expand and thrive in the Arizona market," said Sagi Cohen, CEO of Pioneer Landscape Centers. "Granite Express seamlessly fits within our 'farm-to-table' strategy by enhancing Pioneer's commercial division and product capabilities, bringing us one step closer to our goal of being the premier customer-centric, outdoor living destination in the southwest region."

Granite Express will become a Pioneer division and will maintain current leadership and employees as it transitions into the Pioneer Landscape Centers organization.

Established in 1968 and celebrating its 50th anniversary in business, Pioneer Landscape Centers spans 36 retail distribution centers, and 25 quarries and production facilities across Arizona and Colorado, and plans to expand into Texas, Nevada and California this year. The landscape and hardscape materials supplier is committed to owning the entire production-to-retail process, allowing homeowners and contractors alike to access a variety of product collections, ranging from pavers and decorative rock to outdoor living kits and merchandise.

Pioneer continues to provide expertise and products to homeowners, contractors, builders, municipalities, and businesses through its retail, commercial, wholesale, and civil construction divisions. For more information, please visit www.pioneerlandscapecenters.com.

About Pioneer Landscape Centers

