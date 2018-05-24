Pioneer Landscape Centers Launches Financing Mechanism to Help Homeowners Achieve Their Dream Outdoor Space

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneer Landscape Centers, the leading landscape and hardscape materials supply destination in the United States, announced today the launch of their first ever company-wide sales financing option, giving homeowners a helpful tool to purchase their outdoor living materials. Launching just in time for Memorial Day Weekend, the new sales financing option gives eligible customers up to 12 months same-as-cash financing on their total purchase, allowing their dream landscape designs to become a reality.

"There is no better time to initiate our financing offers than before Memorial Day Weekend, which signifies to many the start of the outdoor season," said Sagi Cohen, CEO of Pioneer Landscape Centers. "By implementing this helpful financing tool, many of our customers are able to quadruple their budgets and complete their projects in one shot. The ability to buy everything all at once means you are guaranteed to get the product you want, when you want it, and you don't have to worry about things like sell-out or color changes down the road."

Established in 1968 and celebrating its 50th anniversary in business, Pioneer Landscape Centers spans 36 retail distribution centers, and 20 quarries and production facilities across Arizona and Colorado, with plans to expand into Texas, Nevada and California this year. The landscape and hardscape materials supplier is committed to owning the entire production-to-retail process, allowing homeowners and contractors alike to access a variety of product collections, ranging from pavers and decorative rock to outdoor living kits.

Pioneer continues to provide expertise and products to homeowners, contractors, builders, municipalities and businesses through its retail, commercial, wholesale and civil construction divisions. For more information, please visit www.financeyouryard.com or www.pioneerlandscapecenters.com.

