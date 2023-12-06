Pioneer Launches Venture Group to Fund the Fight Against Rare Pediatric Brain Cancer

News provided by

Pioneer Management Consulting

06 Dec, 2023, 17:50 ET

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneer Management Consulting announced today the launch of Pioneer Ventures Group, a new investment arm focused on funding companies researching cures for a rare and lethal pediatric brain cancer, known medically as diffused intrinsic pontine gliomas (DIPG) with H3K27 and EFGR variants. The fund will eventually expand further into biotech and beyond.

"We've been working to start a venture arm for more than five years now," said Pioneer founder and co-owner, Brian Westerhaus. "We chose to support DIPG research in honor of Molly Koenen's brother, Timothy Orth, and niece, Josephine (Zoey) Orth, who both lost their lives to DIPG at the ages of 18 and 3." (Koenen is a partner and co-owner at Pioneer Management Consulting and Pioneer Ventures Group.)

Westerhaus highlighted another challenge that compelled Pioneer to help. "Unfortunately, pediatric cancer research is woefully underfunded. It gets less than 4% of all cancer research dollars available, and almost none of that goes to rare types, like DIPG. Which means the treatment protocol in 1997 when Tim died, and in 2022, when Zoey was sick, are the same—steroids, radiation, and chemotherapy, all in the desperate hope that they'll buy enough time to get to a miracle clinical trial. And yet, 25 years apart, both died within months of diagnosis."

The Pioneer Venture Group's first investment is in OX2 Therapeutics (OX2), a company led by Jeff Liter, an experienced biotech executive, and his business partners, Michael Olin, PhD, and Chris Moertel, MD. Olin and Moertel are two leading DIPG researchers in the Department of Pediatrics at the University of Minnesota.

OX2 is a leader in the game-changing world of immunotherapies. In simple terms, immunotherapy turns the cancer patient's immune system back on to "undisguise" and then kill cancer cells, while leaving the body's "good" cells safe and intact. OX2's approach, called CD200, is catching the attention of the biotech world because of its unique ability to shut down the checkpoints in cancer cells that cause mutation, while also restarting the immune systems to kill them. A one-of-a-kind dual approach.

OX2 completed a trial for adults with high-grade glioblastomas (the equivalent of the pediatric version) at the University of Minnesota with a success rate promising enough to earn the right to start a pediatric trial. The pediatric trial will start in January 2024 at Children's Hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company plans to treat and care for 12 to 18 children in the hopes of getting FDA approval to help many, many more.

"My brother, Mike Orth, and his wife, Heather, spent almost 4 months fighting for the life of their daughter, Zoey. Our family spent 14 months fighting for my brother, Tim. In both instances, the communities that surrounded us and the companies we worked for provided immeasurable, comprehensive, and unconditional help. My goal in life is to pay that forward."

Please note, clinical trials are funded only by the generosity of those who care. To donate to the pediatric trial at Children's Hospital in Minnesota, please contact Teri Cannon [email protected]

About Pioneer Management Consulting
Pioneer Management Consulting was founded in 2009 and has quickly emerged as one of the fastest-growing consulting firms in the Midwest. The firm has appeared on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies for the past two years and currently has offices in Minneapolis and Denver. Pioneer specializes in guiding complex transformation projects for enterprises, with services spanning strategy, execution, organizational effectiveness, and data analytics.

Media Contact
Molly Koenen, Partner and Owner
[email protected]
Cell: (763) 331-1845

SOURCE Pioneer Management Consulting

Also from this source

Pioneer Management Consulting Builds Out Colorado Leadership Team to Power Next Phase of Growth

Pioneer Management Consulting Builds Out Colorado Leadership Team to Power Next Phase of Growth

Pioneer Management Consulting has assembled a new leadership team to drive continued expansion in the Colorado market. The appointments come after...
Pioneer Management Consulting forms advisory team, welcomes Mike Pongon

Pioneer Management Consulting forms advisory team, welcomes Mike Pongon

Pioneer Management Consulting is excited to announce the formation of an Advisory Team to support the firm's rapid growth and expansion plans. The...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.