Pioneer Management Consulting Builds Out Colorado Leadership Team to Power Next Phase of Growth

DENVER, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneer Management Consulting has assembled a new leadership team to drive continued expansion in the Colorado market. The appointments come after Pioneer's rapid growth in the region over the past 18 months.

The Colorado leadership team consists of industry veterans Mike Kemp, Delivery Director, Strategy & Execution, Blake Angelo, Director, Specialty Industries and Offerings and Andrew Gablehouse, Director of Business Development.

Kemp brings over 15 years of experience guiding large-scale transformation programs for Fortune 500 companies. He has a proven track record of stellar delivery, client satisfaction, people leadership, and business development.

Angelo will focus on incubating new industries and offerings, starting with space, healthcare, food and agriculture, and mergers and acquisitions. He brings a sharp, thoughtful and visionary approach to his role and offerings.

Gablehouse, as Director of Business Development, will lead sales strategy and new customer acquisition efforts in the region.

With deep expertise and a customer-focused approach, Pioneer's new Colorado leadership team is positioned to continue the company's strong growth trajectory in the market.

"We are thrilled to welcome these proven leaders to the Pioneer team," said Molly Koenen, Partner and Owner at Pioneer. "Their track records of delivering results for clients and collaborating across organizations will be invaluable as we continue our exciting growth trajectory in Colorado."

Kemp added, "I'm honored to help lead the next chapter of Pioneer's growth story. Our team brings deep expertise across Pioneer's service portfolio, and we are committed to building on the company's strong foundations to drive even greater impact for clients, community, and people."

About Pioneer Management Consulting

Pioneer Management Consulting was founded in 2009 and has emerged as one of the fastest-growing consulting firms in the Midwest. The firm has appeared on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies for the past two years and currently has offices in Minneapolis and Denver. Pioneer specializes in guiding complex transformation projects for leading enterprises across industries.

