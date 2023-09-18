Pioneer Management Consulting Builds Out Colorado Leadership Team to Power Next Phase of Growth

News provided by

Pioneer Management Consulting

18 Sep, 2023, 09:22 ET

DENVER, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneer Management Consulting has assembled a new leadership team to drive continued expansion in the Colorado market. The appointments come after Pioneer's rapid growth in the region over the past 18 months.

The Colorado leadership team consists of industry veterans Mike Kemp, Delivery Director, Strategy & Execution, Blake Angelo, Director, Specialty Industries and Offerings and Andrew Gablehouse, Director of Business Development.

Kemp brings over 15 years of experience guiding large-scale transformation programs for Fortune 500 companies. He has a proven track record of stellar delivery, client satisfaction, people leadership, and business development.

Angelo will focus on incubating new industries and offerings, starting with space, healthcare, food and agriculture, and mergers and acquisitions.  He brings a sharp, thoughtful and visionary approach to his role and offerings.

Gablehouse, as Director of Business Development, will lead sales strategy and new customer acquisition efforts in the region.

With deep expertise and a customer-focused approach, Pioneer's new Colorado leadership team is positioned to continue the company's strong growth trajectory in the market.

"We are thrilled to welcome these proven leaders to the Pioneer team," said Molly Koenen, Partner and Owner at Pioneer. "Their track records of delivering results for clients and collaborating across organizations will be invaluable as we continue our exciting growth trajectory in Colorado."

Kemp added, "I'm honored to help lead the next chapter of Pioneer's growth story. Our team brings deep expertise across Pioneer's service portfolio, and we are committed to building on the company's strong foundations to drive even greater impact for clients, community, and people."

About Pioneer Management Consulting
Pioneer Management Consulting was founded in 2009 and has emerged as one of the fastest-growing consulting firms in the Midwest. The firm has appeared on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies for the past two years and currently has offices in Minneapolis and Denver. Pioneer specializes in guiding complex transformation projects for leading enterprises across industries.

Media Contact
Molly Koenen, Partner and Owner
[email protected]
Cell: (763) 331-1845

SOURCE Pioneer Management Consulting

Also from this source

Pioneer Management Consulting forms advisory team, welcomes Mike Pongon

Pioneer Management Consulting Certified as a Women-Owned Business

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.