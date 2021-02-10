Pioneer Metal Finishing's Strategic Acquisition of Electrochem Solutions, a Leading Precious Metal Plating Company in Silicon Valley

GREEN BAY, Wis., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneer Metal Finishing, LLC ("Pioneer"), a portfolio company of Aterian Investment Partners ("Aterian"), is pleased to announce the acquisition of Electrochem Solutions, Inc. ("Electrochem").

Founded in 1982 and based in Union City, California, Electrochem is a leading metal finishing company in Silicon Valley. Electrochem provides a range of highly technical finishing solutions including gold plating, silver plating, anodizing, electroless nickel, and other services to clients primarily in the semiconductor fabrication equipment end market.

David Rossiter, Owner of Electrochem, "Pioneer is the right choice for Electrochem, our employees and customers. Pioneer is recognized as the ideal buyer for family and founder owned metal finishing businesses. I am confident Pioneer will be a great home for our employees and customers because of our shared goals and values."

Daniel Krasnow, Principal at Aterian, "We are excited to continue to build upon Pioneer's strategy of acquiring leading metal finishing businesses. Electrochem expands Pioneer's presence on the West Coast and adds new technical capabilities Pioneer can build upon."

Brandon Bethea, Co-Founder and Partner at Aterian, "We are excited to complete the third acquisition since our investment in Pioneer. We have been acquiring market leading businesses that help expand Pioneer's end market presence and technical capabilities. Electrochem is another family or founder owned business, which builds upon Aterian's established practice of investing in family or founder owned companies."

Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP advised Pioneer on the transaction.

About Pioneer Metal Finishing

Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Pioneer specializes in providing outsourced metal processing services to customers across a range of industries including industrial, medical, aerospace & defense, automotive, consumer goods, semiconductor equipment and more. Pioneer has been serving its customers for 75 years and offers a range of processes including anodizing, plating, adhesive & coating applications as well as delivers strategic R&D support to our customers in order to develop new coating solutions designed to solve specific customer performance challenges.

For more information, please visit http://www.pioneermetal.com

About Aterian Investment Partners

Aterian manages over $700 million of committed capital investing in industry-leading, middle market businesses. We support investments throughout an organization, from people to processes, equipment, technology and social governance, among others.

For more information, please visit www.aterianpartners.com

SOURCE Aterian Investment Partners

Related Links

http://www.aterianpartners.com

