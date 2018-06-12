Pioneer Naturals Dog Food Acquired By Barkstrong

The brand contains a kibble that is US sourced and is cooked at the lowest possible "safe" temperature. The objective there is to effectively handle any raw material pathogens while striving to maintain the maximum amount of nutrients biologically available after the cooking process. Dogs, like people, thrive best on a diet comprised of real, healthy, nutrient-rich food, which is why Pioneer Naturals places its focus on premium ingredients.

Their potato free formulas boast a combination of probiotics, fruits, vegetables, and flax, and fish based oils such as salmon (to provide for better Omega-3 absorption rates than non-animal based oils). The optimization of nutrition in every bite is what Pioneer strives to achieve while keeping its palatability high. For finicky dogs, its proven to be a well sought after brand.

Considered one of the most affordable pet foods in its category in the market, Pioneer Naturals will be available for purchase online starting in early July 2018, with distribution through Pet Specialty following shortly in Washington, Oregon, Southern California, Illinois, and Western Canada.

Their current product line includes Grain Free Chicken, Grain Free Whitefish, and Regular Buffalo (all available in 25 lb bags).

Pioneer Naturals (http://www.pioneernaturals.com) is a US brand of premium pet food. Pioneer Naturals' expertise comes as the result of focused scientific research into developing food specifically for dogs with a focus on digestion, without the sacrifice of taste and nutrition.

