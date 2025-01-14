Pioneer of Anxiety Relief Clothing, Free the Sheep, Releases a New Era of Stylish and Weighted Apparel for Mental Health

Addressing a National Need

Anxiety disorders affect over 40 million adults in the U.S. each year, according to the Anxiety & Depression Association of America . Free the Sheep recognized a growing demand for accessible, wearable solutions—leading to the birth of weighted hoodies that harness the calming effects of deep-pressure touch therapy.

"Our mission is to empower people to feel safe and secure in their everyday lives," says Justin Tubis, Founder & CEO. "By merging evidence-based design with high-fashion aesthetics, we've created a product that appeals to everyone—whether they're dealing with anxiety or simply want the highest level of comfort while feeling fashionable."

What Makes The Eden Hoodie a Must-Have

1. Weighted Design for Proven Anxiety Relief

Up to 4 pounds of evenly distributed weight evokes a soothing "hug," helping to reduce restlessness, combat stress, and promote relaxation. Free the Sheep has other designs that weigh as much as 7lbs for a stronger weighted fit.

2. Sensory Friendly & Premium Fabrics

The Eden Hoodie is made with sensory friendly fabrics, giving it a plush, cloud-like sensation which has been a key staple in building Free the Sheep's cult-like following. Traditional sherpa fabric can be extremely scratchy and irritating to the skin, but Free the Sheep uses specific fabrics, materials, and stitching to make their products as comfortable as possible.

3. Appeals to All Walks of Life

The unique style of the Eden Hoodie is designed for a specific niche, but is shown to have a broader appeal among travelers, touring artists, remote workers, gamers, and even surfers / snowboarders. Customers wear the Eden Hoodie for an instant effect - surfers for a post-session warmth, remote workers for its grounding effect during long calls, gamers / fantasy fans for its occult aesthetic, etc.

"We pride ourselves on being the pioneer in this space," adds Nick Tubis, President of Free the Sheep. "The Eden Hoodie is our latest testament to how style and science can coexist—anchoring us as one of the fastest-growing clothing brands in America."

Raving Fans

Free the Sheep has maintained a high customer satisfaction rating of 4.88 out of 5 stars across 1,000+ verified reviews, reflecting glowing feedback such as:

Kanaan H.

"I have been fantasizing about having one of these for a while now and ever since I opened it up on delivery I have been unwilling to take it off save to sleep, wash it, and eat. So perfectly cozy and I haven't overheated even though I'm highly prone to it. The openness on the sides helps with my claustrophobic tendencies and in general I just feel really cool and confident in it. The slight weight has helped my rumbling chronic anxiety dampen just a bit which is hard to do. If you're on the fence do yourself a favor and get it. I have 0 buyer's remorse."

Gayle S.

"I suffer with C-PTSD, insomnia, and chronic pain. I can honestly say these hoodies help each one ~ I feel so much more calm and cozy when I wear them. I'm ordering more!"

Larry B.

"The Eden Cloak from Free the Sheep is, hands down, the absolute finest garment I've ever worn. It is comfortable, truly does help relieve anxiety, and is made using the finest materials available. It is worth the weight and cost, I assure you. You won't regret your purchase. I have bought another for myself and a few more as gifts."

The abundance of positive testimonials has propelled the brand's 700% year-over-year expansion—a strong indicator of the public's appetite for functional, mental-health-focused apparel.

A Vision for Mental Wellness in 2025 and Beyond

By investing in research and design, Free the Sheep plans to broaden its collection of anxiety relief hoodies and other deep-pressure garments. The company collaborates with mental health advocates to ensure each new product integrates best practices for stress relief, aiming to provide consumers with mindful, stylish choices for their wardrobes.

"We're changing how people think about clothing," explains Justin Tubis. "Our approach weaves mental wellness into everyday life, giving customers a convenient, comforting way to manage anxiety—while still looking great."

About Free the Sheep

Founded in Newport Beach, California, in 2022, Free the Sheep pioneered the concept of weighted (and slightly weighted) anxiety-relief clothing. Today, the company stands at the forefront of the market, offering garments weighing up to 7 pounds that fuse fashion-forward designs with research-backed deep-pressure therapy. Celebrated for its innovative approach and commitment to quality, Free the Sheep has quickly risen to become the #1 best weighted hoodie brand for individuals seeking a sleek, wearable way to combat everyday stress.

Media Contact

Nick Tubis, President

Free the Sheep

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (858) 342-4069

SOURCE Free The Sheep