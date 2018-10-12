Pioneer Physicians Network Launches Paradigm Senior Care Advantage to Transform the Delivery of Care for Thousands of Medicare Patients in Akron

AKRON, Ohio, Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneer Physicians Network, a leading primary care independent physician group in Northeast Ohio, today announced the launch of Paradigm Senior Care Advantage, an innovative new model designed to deliver high-quality, affordable care to an estimated 10,000 seniors in Northeast Ohio in 2019.

Paradigm Senior Care Advantage enables physicians to focus on delivering value-based care for people with Medicare by changing the care delivery model. Physician partners are empowered to support seniors on their health and wellness journey through preventative care and care coordination resources.

Paradigm Senior Care Advantage will be available to Medicare beneficiaries with a Pioneer Physicians Network primary care physician enrolling in the Aetna, Anthem, Humana and SummaCare Medicare Advantage plans available in Summit and Stark counties, and patients will have access to more than 50 Pioneer Physicians Network providers at 16 locations throughout Northeast Ohio.

Through an ongoing relationship and consistent dialogue with a personal physician who oversees their comprehensive care and leads a team that supports their needs, the model is designed to enable patients to feel supported in their health and wellness goals. Pioneer Physicians Network patients participating in Paradigm Senior Care Advantage also will have access to services and resources including:

Team support for chronic conditions

Coordinated care with other health professionals and services

Hospital transitions service

Cancer screenings and preventive care visits

Referrals to other specialists and health professionals

Patient outreach about upcoming or needed appointments

"Paradigm Senior Care Advantage has given our physicians a unique opportunity to reconnect with patients and focus on what matters most – keeping patients healthy both now and into the future," said Gary Pinta, MD, President of Pioneer Physicians Network. "Our physicians are now able to spend time with their patients, addressing their concerns and needs through a coordinated approach that involves specialists and other health professionals. Importantly, this partnership aims to improve outcomes while driving down costs for members and health plans while giving our physicians the resources to keep practicing. We look forward to making great strides in the care of our members over the next year and into the future."

The Paradigm Senior Care Advantage model through Pioneer Physicians Network will be available to their patients with Medicare coverage who elect to enroll in a participating 2019 Medicare Advantage plan. During this year's Annual Election Period (AEP) - which runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, 2018 - Medicare beneficiaries can evaluate and enroll in a Medicare Advantage plan for coverage effective Jan. 1, 2019. For more information about Paradigm Senior Care Advantage, please visit: http://www.paradigmseniorcareadvantage.com.

About Pioneer Physicians Network

Pioneer Physicians Network has 50 board-certified primary care providers practicing at 16 locations with specialties of Family Practice, Pediatrics and Internal Medicine. We are proud to be one of the largest primary care independent physician groups in Northeast Ohio and recognized and accredited by the National Committee on Quality Assurance as a Level 3 Patient-Centered Medical Home. As a physician-owned and physician-led organization our providers promise is to serve our community with cutting edge medical initiatives and superior medical staff and services.

