Pioneer Power Sells Mobile EV Charging Solution E-BOOST to Commercial EV Charging Infrastructure Solutions Company

Purchase order for two E-BOOST skid-mounted, level-3, fast charging propane powered EV charging solutions for use by electric school bus manufacturer

FORT LEE, N.J., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPSI) ("Pioneer" "Pioneer Power" or the "Company"), a leader in the design, manufacture, service and integration of electric power systems, distributed energy resources, used and new power generation equipment and mobile electric vehicle ("EV") charging solutions, today announced that the Company has received a second purchase order, valued at $120,000, for its E-BOOST® skid-mounted mobile EV charging solution. This is the second order for Pioneer's novel E-Boost® system, invented, designed, and launched in only the last five months.

The order was received from an industry leading turn-key commercial EV charging infrastructure solutions provider and a Pioneer authorized channel partner. The sale is for two of Pioneer's innovative new E- Boost skid-mounted solutions to recharge electric school buses. These units are part of the E-BOOST suite of smart, off-grid, mobile EV charging solutions designed to meet the growing demand for flexible, mobile, and temporary EV charging at events, military deployments, car dealerships, in roadside assistance situations, or wherever mobile EV charging is needed. The E-BOOST product portfolio includes truck, trailer and skid mounted propane fueled charging options as well self-contained off the grid propane fueled pod style options.

As previously announced, Pioneer received a $788,000 purchase order for its E-BOOST© mobile EV charging solution on January 28, 2022. This order shipped in mid-March, and Pioneer will recognize revenue from this sale in the first quarter of 2022, the period ending March 31, 2022.

"Devised just last June, we formally launched E-Boost in November, developed the first solutions in record time and now we have recorded two significant sales, just months later," commented Nathan Mazurek, Pioneer's Chief Executive Officer. "The use-cases for E-BOOST and its applications from our customers and the market continue to bolster our confidence that this is a solution that is needed now to help the EV Charging infrastructure meet demand."

Key features of this special E-Boost Pod solution include:

A 50kw generator, fueled by green propane, fully integrated on a skid for rapid charging almost anywhere

1 level-3, 30kw high-capacity DC charger for rapid overnight and intermittent charging of trucks or buses at dealerships or depots.

On board 1 - 100-gallon fuel tank for continuous EV charging at any remote location

Fully and easily portable with the inherent convenience of easy delivery, relocation and re-fueling with just a forklift and any pickup truck.

To learn more about the entire suite of E-Boost products, please visit http://www.pioneer-emobility.com/.

About Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. is a leader in the design, manufacture, integration, refurbishment, service and distribution of electric power systems, distributed energy resources, used and new power generation equipment and mobile EV charging solutions for applications in the utility, industrial and commercial markets. To learn more about Pioneer, please visit its website at www.pioneerpowersolutions.com.

Safe Harbor Statement:

More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

