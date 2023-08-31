Pioneer Power to Participate at Upcoming Conferences in September

FORT LEE, N.J., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPSI) ("Pioneer", "Pioneer Power" or the "Company"), a leader in the design, manufacture, service and integration of electrical power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment and mobile electric vehicle ("EV") charging solutions, today announced that Nathan Mazurek, Pioneer's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer will be presenting at upcoming conferences in September.

Event: H.C. Wainwright & Co. 25th Annual Global Investment Conference - September 11-13, 2023
Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City
Presentation Date/Time: September 11th at 10:30 a.m. ET. Management will also be available for 1x1 meetings.
Webcast: You may also listen to the company presentation online at: https://journey.ct.events/view/64089e4d-c19c-40e3-b38d-da4403673ad2.
For additional information about the conference, visit https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/

Event: "Top 10 Best Ideas from the Buyside" Virtual conference
Virtual Presentations on September 26th
For qualified institutional investors ONLY - 1x1's will be available Sep. 26th & 27th
Registration and more details can be found here: https://www.iaccessalpha.com

Also, management will be in Chicago on September 19th attending 1x1 meetings with institutional investors and analysts.

For any questions or to schedule a meeting, please contact Brett Maas at [email protected].

About Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. is a leader in the design, manufacture, integration, refurbishment, service and distribution of electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment and mobile EV charging solutions for applications in the utility, industrial and commercial markets. To learn more about Pioneer, please visit its website at www.pioneerpowersolutions.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) the Company's ability to successfully increase its revenue and profit in the future, (ii) general economic conditions and their effect on demand for electrical equipment, (iii) the effects of fluctuations in the Company's operating results, (iv) the fact that many of the Company's competitors are better established and have significantly greater resources than the Company, (v) the Company's dependence on two customers for a large portion of its business, (vi) the potential loss or departure of key personnel, (vii) unanticipated increases in raw material prices or disruptions in supply, (viii) the Company's ability to realize revenue reported in the Company's backlog, (ix) future labor disputes, (x) changes in government regulations, (xi) the liquidity and trading volume of the Company's common stock and (xii) an outbreak of disease, epidemic or pandemic, such as the global coronavirus pandemic, or fear of such an event.

More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, respectively. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:
Brett Maas, Managing Partner
Hayden IR
(646) 536-7331
[email protected]

