Pioneer Press Installs 8-color RMGT 9 Series LED-UV Perfecting Press

GREELEY, Colo., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneer Press is proud to announce the installation of an eight-color RMGT 9 Series perfecting press with LED-UV curing. At their 20,000+ square-foot facility in Greeley, Colorado, the RMGT 9 Series will upgrade Pioneer Press' production efficiency by 300% and expand their printing capabilities.

Pioneer Press has always leveraged technology to benefit their customers. From automated pre-press to online storefronts that implement web-to-print, Pioneer Press constantly searches for new advancements to improve their workflow and transfer those efficiencies to their clientele. When it came time to add a new press to their robust line-up, they sought technology that is not only cutting-edge, but also proven and reliable.

The RMGT 9 Series will allow Pioneer Press to better serve our customers in enhanced and novel ways, thanks to its advanced capabilities. These include:

Instant drying with LED-UV inks —Instant drying on all substrates from offset and coated to labels and synthetic. Straight from the press to the bindery for a faster product turnaround.

8 color perfecting: Full-color printing on both sides in a single pass — This means products can be printed faster than ever with an unprecedented level of consistency.

Printing on a variety of thicknesses, from a light weight 40# offset paper through 24 pt folding board

Increased cost efficiency allows smaller print runs to be produced on the new press, leading to higher quality and more consistency over digital print production.

Environmental considerations —

The RMGT 9 Series' LED-UV system will use 81% less energy than traditional ink or conventional UV presses



Its active color management system " Litho Flash " also lets Pioneer Press use far less paper for set up,

While the size uses 20% less raw materials compared to a 40" press .

A powerful step for Pioneer Press, the RMGT 9 Series brings unmatched advantages in quality, efficiency, and scope. These benefits will be felt directly by Pioneer Press' customers, who can learn more at https://www.pioneerpresscolorado.com/ .

About Pioneer Press:

Since 1976, Pioneer Printing has followed through on their mission of "Putting Personality Back in Printing." This translates into their status as the premier commercial printing company in Northern Colorado with high-quality printing and sincere commitments to their customers. Find out more at https://www.pioneerpresscolorado.com/who-we-are/ .

