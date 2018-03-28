Pioneer Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results

Pioneer has signed a letter of intent for the sale of its switchgear business, and as a result this business segment has been reclassified as discontinued operations. Accordingly, the results presented in this press release reflect continuing operations.

Full-Year 2017 Results from Continuing Operations:

Revenue of $101.4 million , an increase of 1.8% compared to 2016

, an increase of 1.8% compared to 2016 Gross margin of 19.7%, inclusive of $873,000 of non-recurring charges, down from 22.2% in 2016

of non-recurring charges, down from 22.2% in 2016 Net loss of $2.7 million compared to net income from continuing operations of $1.5 million in 2016

compared to net income from continuing operations of in 2016 Cash provided by operating activities of $1.4 million compared to cash used in operating activities of $9.5 million in 2016

compared to cash used in operating activities of in 2016 Adjusted EBITDA* of $8.9 million , down 8.8% compared to $9.8 million in 2016

Fourth Quarter 2017 Results and Recent Business Highlights from Continuing Operations:

Revenue of $23.6 million , down 4.4% compared to $24.6 million in Q4 2016

, down 4.4% compared to in Q4 2016 Gross margin of 15.3% compared to 23.7% in Q4 2016

Net loss of $4.5 million compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $177,000 in Q4 2016

compared to a net loss from continuing operations of in Q4 2016 Adjusted EBITDA* $595,000 compared to $2.6 million in Q4 2016

compared to in Q4 2016 Awarded a five-year contract to provide network transformers to a regional, regulated electric and natural gas utility

Nathan Mazurek, Pioneer's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "The majority of Pioneer's business segments continue to produce sustainable growth and profitability. Our switchgear segment, despite its exciting growth opportunities and its successful penetration of new and rapidly expanding markets such as distributed generation and energy storage, has compressed Pioneer's overall profitability. Consequently, we have decided to sell this business in a transaction that will allow Pioneer's shareholders to continue to participate in the upside of this business while relieving Pioneer from the costs such dynamic growth extracts. We have successfully identified a buyer and signed a letter of intent with them. We are moving rapidly towards completing a sale, with this business reclassified as discontinued operations during 2017."

"With this business divested and our final payments for our legacy tax issues scheduled in the second quarter, the new, more streamlined Pioneer is poised to generate significant profitability and free cash flow in 2018 and beyond," continued Mr. Mazurek. "During 2017, Pioneer generated $1.4 million in free cash flow from operations even as we supported the switchgear business and continued to make significant tax payments relating to issues in 2014 and 2015. With these challenges behind us, we expect to apply our strong free cash primarily to debt reduction for the balance of 2018."

"Pioneer serves stable and growing end markets, and we are well-positioned to benefit from an increase in infrastructure spending," continued Mr. Mazurek. "We have established a strong position in the data center market, where our solutions provide unique and quantifiable value, and we are seeing continued growth from these customers. In addition, we are bidding on a growing number of blockchain and cryptocurrency mining projects, as these enterprises utilize a tremendous amount of electrical energy, consequently presenting opportunities for Pioneer equipment and services. We have expanded our utilization of lower cost manufacturing partners in Asia and Central America in the liquid filled portion of our business, broadening our product scope and expanding our addressable market. Finally, our service business continues to grow steadily, and several service contracts we signed over the last year are finally coming on-line, increasing our revenue and profitability going forward. The transition to our private label engine generators is taking longer than initially expected, but we do believe we will see an increasing revenue and profit contribution from these products by the end of 2018. I am increasingly confident in the long-term potential for Pioneer and believe we have taken the necessary steps to eliminate the encumbrances on our earnings."

Revenue from Continuing Operations

Total revenue for the three-month period ended December 31, 2017 decreased to $23.6 million, down 4.4% compared to $24.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2016. For the 12 months ended December 31, 2017, total consolidated revenue increased by $1.8 million, or 1.8%, to $101.4 million, up from $99.6 million for the 12 months ended December 31, 2016. For the 12 months ended December 31, 2017, service revenue in our Critical Power segment increased by $800,000, or 9.6%, compared to 2016 due to an increase in service business with multi-location customers.

Gross Margin from continuing operations

For the fourth quarter of 2017, gross margin was 15.3% of revenues compared to 23.7% for the fourth quarter of 2016. This decrease was driven primarily by lower margins in our transformer businesses. For the 12 months ended December 31, 2017, Pioneer's gross profit was $20.0 million, or 19.7% of revenues, down 9.7% compared to $22.1 million, or 22.2% gross margin, for the year-ago period.

Income / (Loss) from Continuing Operations

Fourth quarter loss from continuing operations was $612,000 compared to a loss from continuing operations of $494,000 for the same period last year. For the 12 months ended December 31, 2017, income from continuing operations was $3.4 million compared to $3.6 million for the prior year.

Income Taxes from Continuing Operations

Pioneer's effective income tax rate on income from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2017 was 240.8% of earnings before income tax compared to 16.6% for the same quarter last year. The increase in the income tax rate for the three-month period ended December 31, 2017 was primarily due to the effects of the tax reform completed in the United States in December 2017. This reform reduced the value of our net tax assets by $2.8M, which was recorded during the fourth quarter.

For the 12 months ended December 31, 2017, the effective income tax rate on income from continuing operations was 414.4% compared to 38.9% for 2016. The increase in the income tax rate for the 12-month period ended December 31, 2017 was primarily due to the recognition of a valuation allowance on foreign tax credits, the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Enactment and the anticipated partial repatriation of foreign subsidiary income in the first quarter of 2018.

Included in the tax reform enacted in the United States in December, 2017, the Company will no longer incur deemed dividends taxes when repatriating funds from Canada to the United States; instead, the Company will incur income taxes on international income when the income is earned. This should substantially reduce the fluctuations in our income tax rates in the future.

Net Loss from Continuing Operations

The Company generated a net loss from continuing operations of $4.5 million, or $(0.51) per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2017 compared to a net loss of $177,000, or ($0.02) per basic and diluted share, during the three months ended December 31, 2016. The increase in net loss from continuing operations for the three months ended December 31, 2017 was driven by the effects of the tax reform completed in the United States in December 2017.

Net loss from continuing operations for the 12 months ended December 31, 2017 was $2.7 million, or $(0.31) per basic and diluted share, compared to a net income from continuing operations of $1.5 million, or $0.17 per basic and diluted share, for the 12 months ended December 31, 2016. The increase in net loss from continuing operations for the 12 months ended December 31, 2017 was driven by the effects of tax reform completed in the United States in December 2017 as compared to 2016.

The loss from discontinued operations per basic and diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2017 was $(0.76) compared to $(0.29) per basic and diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2016.

Adjusted EBITDA*

For the quarter ended December 31, 2017, there were approximately $59,000 of non-recurring expenses. For the quarter ended December 31, 2016, there were approximately $3.3 million of non-recurring expenses, primarily from the relocation of our medium voltage transformer business. The fourth quarters of 2017 and 2016 included non-cash expenses consisting of depreciation, amortization of acquisition intangibles, and stock-based compensation for employee and director stock options of $765,000 and $716,000, respectively.

The Company's Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended December 31, 2017 was $595,000 compared to $2.6 million in the same quarter last year. For the 12 months ended December 31, 2017, the Company's Adjusted EBITDA was $8.9 million compared to $9.8 million last year. Please refer to the financial tables included below for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures.

* Note: Pioneer has presented non-GAAP measures such as Adjusted EBITDA because many of our investors use these non-GAAP measures to monitor the Company's performance. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP measures as an indicator of the Company's operating performance.

Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a quantitative assessment of a company's performance, financial position or cash flow that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures included in this release, however, should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, operating income, cash flows, or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the financial tables included below for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures.

Backlog

Sales backlog (reflecting continuing operations) at December 31, 2017 was approximately $28.9 million compared to $27.9 million at December 31, 2016. Backlog is based on orders expected to be delivered in the future, most of which is expected to be delivered during 2018 and excludes the backlog from discontinued operations.

2018 Outlook

Management expects the Company to generate high-single-digit growth in revenues from continuing operations. In addition, management expects to increase Adjusted EBITDA for the full year of 2018 compared to 2017.

About Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. manufactures, sells and services a broad range of specialty electrical transmission, distribution and on-site power generation equipment for applications in the utility, industrial, commercial and backup power markets. The Company's principal products and services include custom-engineered electrical transformers, low and medium voltage switchgear and engine-generator sets and controls, complemented by a national field-service organization to maintain and repair power generation assets. Pioneer is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey and operates from 13 additional locations in the U.S., Canada and Mexico for manufacturing, centralized distribution, engineering, sales, service and administration. To learn more about Pioneer, please visit its website at www.pioneerpowersolutions.com.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) the Company's ability to expand its business through strategic acquisitions, (ii) the fact that many of the Company's competitors are better established and have significantly greater resources, and may subsidize their competitive offerings, (iii) the Company's dependence on a few large customers for a material portion of its sales, (iv) the potential loss or departure of key personnel, (v) the fact that fluctuations between the U.S. dollar and the Canadian dollar will impact the Company's results, (vi) market acceptance of existing and new products, (vii) restrictive loan covenants or the Company's ability to repay or refinance debt under its credit facilities that could limit the Company's future financing options and liquidity position and may limit the Company's ability to grow its business, (viii) general economic and market conditions, (ix) unanticipated increases in raw material prices or disruptions in supply, (x) the fact that the Company's Chairman controls a majority of the Company's combined voting power, and may have, or may develop in the future, interests that may diverge from yours, (xi) reported material weaknesses in the Company's internal control over financial reporting, and (xii) the fact that future sales of large blocks of the Company's common stock may adversely impact the Company's stock price. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Tables Follow

PIONEER POWER SOLUTIONS, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)









December 31,

December 31,

2017

2016







ASSETS









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 218

$ 246 Accounts receivable, net

13,432



14,266 Inventories, net

23,192



22,279 Income taxes receivable

743



72 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

2,803



2,079 Current assets of discontinued operations

6,944



7,246 Total current assets

47,332



46,188 Property, plant and equipment, net

6,335



5,925 Deferred income taxes

2,729



5,659 Other assets

45



655 Intangible assets, net

4,922



6,564 Goodwill

8,527



8,527 Noncurrent assets of discontinued operations

-



3,890 Total assets $ 69,890

$ 77,408











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities









Bank overdrafts $ 833

$ 1,086 Revolving credit facilities

17,814



17,689 Short term borrowings

5,430



3,973 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

15,942



14,123 Current maturities of long-term debt and capital lease obligations

782



1,379 Income taxes payable

1,164



1,360 Current liabilities of discontinued operations

3,719



4,130 Total current liabilities

45,684



43,740 Long-term debt, net of current maturities

4,153



4,005 Pension deficit

283



172 Other long-term liabilities

603



892 Noncurrent deferred income taxes

1,665



2,400 Total liabilities

52,388



51,209 Stockholders' equity









Common stock, $0.001 par value, 30,000,000 shares authorized;

8,726,045 shares issued and outstanding on December 31, 2017 and

8,699,712 shares issued and outstanding on December 31, 2016

9



9 Additional paid-in capital

23,801



23,215 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(5,802)



(5,863) Accumulated deficit/ Retained earnings

(506)



8,838 Total stockholders' equity

17,502



26,199 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 69,890

$ 77,408













PIONEER POWER SOLUTIONS, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data)









Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2017

2016

2017

2016 Revenues $ 23,555

$ 24,628

$ 101,390

$ 99,632 Cost of goods sold





















Cost of goods sold

19,948



18,781



80,527



77,486 Restructuring and integration

-



-



873



- Total cost of goods sold

19,948



18,781



81,400



77,486 Gross profit

3,607



5,847



19,990



22,146 Operating expenses





















Selling, general and administrative

4,020



4,453



16,712



16,742 Restructuring and integration

59



2,110



215



2,204 Foreign exchange gain

140



(222)



(324)



(364) Total operating expenses

4,219



6,341



16,603



18,582 Operating income

(612)



(494)



3,387



3,564 Interest expense

635



586



2,301



1,739 Other expense (income)

64



(928)



229



(554) Income before taxes

(1,311)



(152)



857



2,379 Income tax expense

3,158



25



3,554



925 Income (loss) from continuing operations $ (4,469)



(177)



(2,697)



1,454 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

(5,553)



(1,971)



(6,647)



(2,517) Net loss $ (10,022)

$ (2,148)

$ (9,344)

$ (1,063)























(Loss) earnings per share:





















Basic





















(Loss) income from continuing operations $ (0.51)

$ (0.02)

$ (0.31)

$ 0.17 Loss from discontinued operations

(0.64)



(0.23)



(0.76)



(0.29) Net loss $ (1.15)

$ (0.25)

$ (1.07)

$ (0.12)























Diluted





















(Loss) income from continuing operations

(0.51)



(0.02)



(0.31)



0.17 Loss from discontinued operations

(0.64)



(0.23)



(0.76)



(0.29) Net loss $ (1.15)

$ (0.25)

$ (1.07)

$ (0.12)























Weighted average common shares outstanding:





















Basic

8,726



8,700



8,717



8,700 Diluted

8,726



8,700



8,717



8,700

PIONEER POWER SOLUTIONS, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)













Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2017 2016

2017 2016 Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA and EPS











Net (loss) / earnings (GAAP measure)

(10,022) (2,148)

(9,344) (1,063)













Addbacks:











Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 5,553 1,971

6,647 2,517 Interest expense

635 586

2,301 1,739 Income tax expense

3,158 25

3,554 925 Depreciation and amortization

618 688

2,704 2,799 Restructuring and integration

59 2,110

215 2,204 Non-recurring expenses from strategic changes

- 215

873 215 Corp OH allocated to discontinued operations

383 46

1,270 932 Stock-based compensation

148 28

466 62 Other non-operating expenses

63 (928)

229 (552) Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP measure)

595 2,593

8,915 9,778 Tax effects - 21% rate

(167) (726)

(1,872) (2,053) Non-GAAP net earnings

$ 428 $ 1,867

$ 7,043 $ 7,725 Non-GAAP net earnings per diluted share

$ 0.05 $ 0.21

$ 0.81 $ 0.89 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

8,717 8,700

8,717 8,700













Tax Rate changed to 21% pursuant to US Tax Reform enacted in December 2017

Note: Pioneer has presented non-GAAP measures such as non-GAAP net earnings and Adjusted EBITDA because many of our investors use these non-GAAP measures to monitor the Company's performance. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP measures as an indicator of the Company's operating performance.

Non-GAAP net earnings is defined by the Company as net earnings before interest, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, non-cash compensation and non-recurring acquisition costs and reorganization expenses and other non-recurring or non-cash items and any tax effects related to these items. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net earnings before interest, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, non-cash compensation and non-recurring acquisition costs and reorganization expenses and other non-recurring or non-cash items.

Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position or cash flow that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures included in this release, however, should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, operating income, cash flows, or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP net earnings is set forth in the table above.

Amounts may not foot due to rounding.

