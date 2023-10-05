Pioneer Title Company Taps Sekady for Secure Real Estate Payments Platform

News provided by

Sekady

05 Oct, 2023, 00:00 ET

MERIDIAN, Idaho, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sekady, a leader in fintech and software solutions in the Title Insurance & Escrow space, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Pioneer Title Company for secure real estate payments. Sekady's new platform, called Tidal Money, is a payments platform providing options such as ACH, wires, and Real Time Payments for more efficient and secure real estate transactions.

Continue Reading

Tidal Money facilitates transactions from escrow closing disbursements, net proceeds, payoffs, earnest money and more, with an emphasis on security and ease-of-use for Title & Escrow Companies, Realtors, and Home Buyers.

Amid growing concern about the rising prevalence of fraud and wire schemes in the real estate industry, Sekady adheres to strict SOC-2 Certified protocols and organizational compliance. Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) and bank grade encryption further ensure alignment with ALTA best practices.

"We are extremely excited about working with a forward-thinking company like Pioneer Title. Our visions of creating best-in-class products to better serve our clients align perfectly." Says Thayne Boren, President of Sekady. "The fact that they have such a strong, local presence with a reputation for exceeding their clients' expectations is just a bonus."

"In the age of increasing wire fraud and scam risks, Pioneer Title has always looked at the fintech space for opportunities to implement cutting-edge technology within our operational and compliance-based standards." Adds Pioneer Title Company CEO, Tim Bundgard. "We have a duty to protect our clients' sensitive personal and financial information, so we are excited to offer the Tidal Money platform to our customers. There's no doubt that Tidal Money will be the most efficient, friction-free way to transmit earnest money while providing our clients with an additional layer of security and protection."

About Sekady: Founded in 2018, Sekady provides technology solutions to valued partners such as Title Companies, Fund Control Companies, Lenders, General Contractors, and Subcontractors while offering seamless collaboration and visibility into construction projects.

About Pioneer Title Company (PTC): PTC is a locally owned and operated title company offering residential insurance products, as well as a full line of coverage focused on the commercial sector. Incorporated in 1949, PTC maintains strong and conservative fiscal discipline to weather any economic climate, ensuring uninterrupted service for customers.

SOURCE Sekady

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.