Pioneer to Host First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call on Monday, May 14, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Anyone interested in participating should call 1-866-548-4713 if calling within the United States or 1-323-794-2093 if calling internationally. When asked, please reference confirmation code 1922522.

A replay will be available until May 21, 2018 which can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 if calling within the United States or 1-412-317-6671 if calling internationally. Please use passcode 1922522 to access the replay.

The call will also be accompanied live by webcast over the Internet and accessible at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=129602.

About Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. manufactures, sells and services a broad range of specialty electrical transmission, distribution and on-site power generation equipment for applications in the utility, industrial, commercial and backup power markets. The Company's principal products and services include custom-engineered electrical transformers, low and medium voltage switchgear and engine-generator sets and controls, complemented by a national field-service organization to maintain and repair power generation assets. Pioneer is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey and operates from 13 additional locations in the U.S., Canada and Mexico for manufacturing, centralized distribution, engineering, sales, service and administration. To learn more about Pioneer, please visit its website at www.pioneerpowersolutions.com.

CONTACT:

Brett Maas, Managing Partner

Hayden IR

(646) 536-7331

brett@haydenir.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pioneer-to-host-first-quarter-2018-financial-results-conference-call-on-monday-may-14-2018-at-430-pm-et-300638411.html

SOURCE Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc.

