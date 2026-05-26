Pioneering Academic, Physical Activity and Social-Emotional Skills Initiative for Under-resourced Children with Dyslexia, ADHD, and Other Language-Based Learning Differences

NEW YORK, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As New York City schools and students prepare for summer break, The Gateway School is launching the second year of its partnership with Horizons NYC to provide a summer learning program specifically for children from under-represented communities who have dyslexia, ADHD, and other language-based learning differences. Founded more than 60 years ago, The Gateway School was one of the first schools in the country to address language-based learning differences and its partnership with Horizons NYC is the first of its kind in New York City.

A student shares a joyful moment with a teacher during programming at Horizons NYC at The Gateway School, where individualized support, meaningful relationships, and early intervention help children with learning differences build the foundation for lifelong success.

Since launching last summer, Horizons NYC at The Gateway School has expanded its reach and deepened its impact to provide summer education programming in academic, physical activity, and social-emotional skills to those from low-income communities who are underserved by special education resources. The program has doubled its enrollment from last year, is offering expanded programming, including soccer and coding clubs, and incorporating Gateway's signature Grandstand class, which teaches social and public speaking skills in large group settings. This summer's program has also expanded its access with the inclusion of ENL students.

"Research shows that students lose an average of two months of learning over the summer without summer learning programs. This problem is even worse for students with language-based learning differences, so being able to serve more students this summer so they can thrive in school is an enormous achievement," said Macy Stockton, Executive Director of Horizons NYC.

The program targets at-risk students from low-income communities where diagnoses and special education services for dyslexia and ADHD are historically disproportionately low.

"We are so happy to continue our partnership with Horizons NYC and continue to grow this program for underserved students," said Dr. Sherri Helvie, Head of School at The Gateway School. "For students with attention deficits and other learning differences, summer break is difficult, not only because of learning loss, but because of how the change in routine disrupts their much-needed sense of structure. Keeping these students engaged with specialized education and fun activities will help them tremendously when they return to school in the fall."

Horizons NYC at The Gateway School has strengthened its partnership with local public schools to identify at-risk students who will benefit from the program's services and is also developing a volunteer program with Horizons and Gateway school alumni.

About The Gateway School

The Gateway School is a K-8, independent day school in New York City that transforms the lives of bright students with language-based learning disabilities and attention deficits. Founded over 60 years ago, Gateway was one of the first schools of its kind and today remains a pioneer and leader in the field of special education.

About Horizons NYC

As a regional affiliate of Horizons National, Horizons NYC's mission is to promote educational equity in the New York metropolitan area by implementing critical summer and out-of-school programs that serve systemically under-resourced communities. Horizons NYC focuses on a sustained commitment to its students to ensure they have the opportunities, skills, and confidence to fulfill their potential in both school, and life. Learn more at: [email protected].

SOURCE The Gateway School of New York