Pioneering Blockchain Technology Leader, Positrust Marks Significant Momentum & Future Plans for its Transformative, Globally Recognized Services

Following record expansion and a corporate reorganization, Positrust is poised to accelerate Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) adoption in a number of markets - simplifying, automating, and delivering solutions around its value exchange platforms.

NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Positrust - the expert Blockchain technology services organization focused on providing digital transformation through the planning, building and deployment of DLT transformation initiatives, is propelling its services forward by way of its recently reorganized four main divisions; Capital, Finance, Trade, and Legal. In operating from this structure, Positrust is best able to service clients looking to achieve true digital transformation by combining industry leading experts in each respective field, delivering holistic as well as complementary solutions and frameworks.

In approaching the transition, Positrust quickly realized the need to add a legal advisory offering to its services, understanding that organizations require expert legal guidance when it comes to navigating the rigorous enforcement climate associated with Blockchain projects. By ensuring regulatory compliance and future planning throughout the build and implementation of DLT projects, clients are able to navigate the evolving world of Blockchain with confidence and security.

Possessing the expertise to rapidly mature national digital capabilities through DLT frameworks, expand global private capital flows, and optimize and streamline supply chain processes, Positrust has moved beyond an emerging player in the industry, to now operating as a true leader in forging integrated solutions and transformation on a global scale.

In fact, Positrust has recently gained attention for its, The Farmer Pilot project, which offers a unique opportunity to streamline fresh produce exports to the EU and other markets at greatly improved costs and quality. This comes at a pivotal time, as supply chains lack effective track and trace methods down to the last mile for highly perishable products. In referencing this project, CEO, Andrew Kasaija explains, "Positrust is currently leading & delivering one of the largest supply-chain optimization initiatives in the frontier markets sector."

This exciting development is a further testament to the ways in which Positrust is not only expanding, but also pioneering how Distributed Ledger Technology can be utilized and applied in innovative and creative ways across industries, modalities, and platforms. Learn more here to discover how Positrust delivers Value Exchange Platforms Simplified™.

About Positrust

Technology is developing "at the speed of thought". Positrust , established in 2014, has benefited from first-mover advantages derived from delivering Proof-of-Concept (PoC) initiatives for global Tier-One clients piloting Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT). Post-pandemic, it has become quite apparent that just having a "Digital Transformation" strategy is no longer sufficient for traditional firms looking to remain competitive in their market sectors. Positrust is the answer to expert strategic, technical, and legal expertise for firms looking to leverage Blockchain Technology.

