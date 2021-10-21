Pioneering Brand Scence Skincare Offers Sustainable, Ethical Cosmetics

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scence Skincare is a cosmetics brand that is setting new standards in the Health and Wellness world. This revolves around the brand's impressive commitment to several crucial areas that Scence founders Krista and Mel consider critical for modern businesses

In recent years, consumers have become increasingly aware of the quality (or lack thereof) that they're getting with their products. Data analytics and the information age have opened eyes — and, in the process, upgraded the formula for business success. A single ethical focal point is no longer considered exceptional. Instead, it's the brands that can embrace and passionately stick to multiple ethical standards that are standing out.

This has created a golden opportunity for companies like Scence Skincare — that is, brands committed to operating with ultra-high standards.

"Scence is a brand that does not compromise," says co-owner Krista Taylor, "We are a family business you can trust and we are pioneers in sustainable and ethical cosmetics." Taylor and her cofounder and sister, Mel Stiles, are adamant about their resistance toward compromise.

In an era marked by informed consumers, the pair of entrepreneurs know core ethical beliefs such as trust, efficacy, and sustainability shouldn't just be in the mix. They should be at the heart of everything that a business does.

"For us it's personal," Taylor explains, adding that "we will always maintain our promise to provide excellence, quality, and efficacy in our skincare whilst continuing to protect our environment from single-use plastic."

Taylor isn't referencing idealistic goals or "what if" scenarios, either. Scence Skincare has consistently delivered on these lofty objectives. The company operates as a carbon-positive operation and uses 100% recyclable, compostable, plastic-free packaging. This even includes eco-friendly vegetable inks.

As far as efficacy and trust are concerned, the family brand has been delivering in spades. From glowing customer reviews to countless awards — including multiple wins at the recent 2021 Free From Skincare Awards — the Scence Skincare brand is quickly establishing itself as a go-to option for those looking for results.

Scence Skincare is a cosmetics brand that refuses to compromise. The tenacious vision of its founders has allowed the company to embrace sustainability, ethics, and efficacy. This has enabled the brand to establish itself as, according to its own slogan, "the future of skincare" as it continues to operate as a pioneer for those looking to make a better choice for both their skin and the planet.

About Scence Skincare: Scence Natural Skincare is based in Cornwall in the U.K. and was launched in 2018 by sisters Mel and Krista. From its inception, Scence Skincare has maintained an ambitious strategy to provide high-quality, handmade, natural skincare products to a growing audience of customers "who care about the planet and what they put on their skin." Learn more about Scence Skincare at scence.co.uk .

