Pioneering College Leader Recognized as EY Entrepreneur of the Year for Service to Working Adult Learners

HOUSTON, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Eric Bing, CEO of The College of Health Care Professions (CHCP) has been named its Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2020 for the Gulf Coast Area. Awarded each year to business leaders who have made an impact for their employees and their communities, the award recognizes Bing's commitment to supporting healthcare employers and working adult learners at CHCP, the largest provider of allied health education in the state of Texas.

"Across the state of Texas, families are grappling with the impact of both a healthcare crisis and the economic shock caused by the pandemic," said Bing. "Making education and training more accessible, and better-aligned to labor market needs is more important than ever if we hope to fulfill the promise of economic mobility that is a cornerstone of the American dream. This honor celebrates the efforts of the whole CHCP team across our nine campuses, online college and imaging institute to help our learners achieve that dream."

CHCP has recently been featured nationally for its work helping adult learners secure jobs and succeed in high-demand healthcare careers. The college's trailblazing stackable certificate program was featured earlier this year in a McGraw Hill case study for its success in supporting parent learners. In addition, CHCP's campuses continue to be named top workplaces across Texas.

"Eric is a true servant leader whose work embodies CHCP's commitment to providing support and care for every learner and every patient," said Joe Cortez, CHCP McAllen campus president. "This accomplishment is a reflection of our entire team's efforts to ensure that working learners across the state of Texas have the support they need to navigate a tumultuous and uncertain labor market."

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. Winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title. ey.com/us/eoy

About CHCP

As a leader in healthcare education and training, CHCP helps students develop the skills they need to meet the demands of today's healthcare industry. Founded by physicians, CHCP is focused on healthcare education and training and its accredited programs have been developing healthcare professionals for over 30 years. CHCP faculty have real-world, on-the-job experience and are committed to helping students succeed. Just as importantly, CHCP's on-campus, blended, online and hybrid program offerings give students flexible options to learn on their schedule. CHCP offers continuing education nationwide for medical imaging and emerging healthcare technologies through the Medical Technology Management Institute (MTMI). For more information, visit www.chcp.edu .

SOURCE College of Health Care Professions (CHCP)