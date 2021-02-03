Pioneering Developer of Early Childhood Assessments Earns B Corporation Certification

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teachstone, developer of the Classroom Assessment Scoring System (CLASS®) included in 23 states' Quality Rating and Improvement Systems (QRIS) and used by Head Start programs nationwide, today announced it has been certified as a B Corporation, a unique and significant designation awarded to businesses that meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose.

"Founded by researchers and educators, Teachsone has always had a mission-first focus on unlocking the potential of great teachers and creating a culture of sustained excellence for all, especially for students who come from historically disadvantaged backgrounds. We are proud to announce a new business model that underscores that mission," said Teachstone CEO Bridget Hamre. "B Corps are accelerating a global culture shift to redefine success in business and build a more inclusive and sustainable economy. We're excited to be part of that story."

Teachstone® was founded in 2008 to deliver the Classroom Assessment Scoring System® nationwide and around the globe. Developed through years of research, the CLASS® observation tool measures interactions between teachers and children, which have been shown to drive learning and lifelong achievement. More than 200 research studies support the tool's effectiveness in improving both academic and social-emotional outcomes.

Building on its strong foundation, Teachstone is responding to the needs of today's teachers and learners. In 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the nation's reckoning with systemic racism, Teachstone partnered with states and localities across the nation to:

Connect with 68,000 educators and thought leaders via free, live webinars to discuss timely solutions and new strategies;

Provide 1,800 educators with training to deliver more meaningful interactions regardless of setting; and

Engage 3,000 educators in a new trauma-informed professional learning series, rooted in anti-racist, anti-bias practice.

Learn more about Teachstone's impact in 2020.

Teachstone joins 3,500 businesses in 150 industries and 74 countries around the world recognized as Certified B Corporations™, also referred to as B Corps™. B Corps are required to consider the impact of their decisions on all stakeholders: customers, workers, communities, and the environment.

To become a B Corp, companies must apply through a rigorous certification process using credible, comprehensive, transparent, and independent standards of economic, social, and environmental performance. Since 2006, more than 60,000 companies globally have participated in this process, The process is managed by nonprofit organization B Lab.

To maintain their B Corp status, Teachstone must document the social impact outcomes and undergo verification every three years.

About Teachstone

