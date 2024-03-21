Pioneering Eco Haircare brand Rhyme & Reason Upgrade their High Performance Regimes with bespoke Rosemary Scalp Serum

NEW YORK, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The pioneering eco haircare brand Rhyme & Reason, in its unique 100% recycled bottle & cap, is now enriched with a nourishing scalp serum, powered by one of the highest trending hair care ingredients on social media, Rosemary Oil, to leave your hair looking & feeling sensational.

Rhyme & Reason are available to shop in Target, CVS, Kroger, Giant Eagle and Rite Aid for $8.99 each.

With Tiktok continuing to emphatically influence consumer habits, #scalpcare is a red-hot topic on the platform*. Rhyme & Reason's high-performance formulations now come with Rosemary scalp serum, to make certain that both hair and scalp are receiving the love and care they need.

In a recent survey conducted by Rhyme & Reason, the brand determined that 75% of US consumers felt that a healthy scalp is just as important as healthy hair**. And in response, Rhyme & Reason have now made caring for both your hair & scalp super easy with shampoos & conditioners enriched with Rosemary scalp serum - proven to leave hair and scalp feeling nourished & hydrated.***

Expert Trichologist and Rhyme & Reason brand ambassador, Angela Onuoha emphasizes the importance of scalp health: 'The scalp is the soil that our hair grows on, so making sure that the soil (our scalp) is healthy and nutrient rich contributes to healthier hair. The rosemary scalp serum does a great job at both nourishing and hydrating the scalp.

The Brand's collection is made up of five regimes: Quench & Curl to keep curl and coil patterns moisturized & defined, Nourish & Smooth to nourish and help tame frizz, Volume & Body to make hair appear instantly thicker and fuller, Wave Revival to revive, define and enhance natural waves, and Hydrate & Repair to hydrate and help repair dry, damaged hair.

Following great success with their exclusive launch retail partner Target, Rhyme & Reason are making a remarkable expansion in the USA, with new retail listings in 2024 for the pioneering eco brand in CVS, Kroger, Giant Eagle & Rite Aid. This year's impressive retail expansion will mean a 330% increase in distribution, to more than 8500 doors.

Rhyme and Reason's carefully crafted formulas are made from > 92% naturally derived ingredients & their pioneering bottles & caps are made with 100% recycled plastic which are super easy to recycle, allowing you to make simple steps towards a more sustainable future.

*https://www.tiktok.com/tag/scalpcare

**Independent survey of 200 people by Attest Survey, provided for Rhyme & Reason

***Independent UK Consumer Trials 2023.

