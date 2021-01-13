Pioneering EdTech Entrepreneur to Discuss Industry Trends at Boston Investor Convening

BOSTON, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael London, a serial Boston-based entrepreneur and founder of some of North America's fastest-growing education technology companies, will discuss challenges and trends in the industry during a breakfast conversation hosted by ACG Boston on January 14th, 2021.

Mr. London is the founding CEO of Uwill, a fast-growing mental health platform and global counseling network for students, which recently raised $3.25 million in funding led by hip-hop legend Darryl "DMC" McDaniels. He is a recognized thought leader and pioneer within education technology and entrepreneurship, having created more than one billion dollars in company value throughout his career. In 2013, he founded Examity, a leader in learning validation and online proctoring which won Fast Company's prestigious Most Innovative Companies award in 2020. Prior to Examity, Michael led Bloomberg Institute, an edtech start-up funded by Mayor Michael Bloomberg. His earlier successes include the founding of College Coach and EdAssist, both acquired by Bright Horizons Family Solutions. In 2019, he was a finalist for the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award and held a position on the Governor's Commission for Digital Education and Lifelong Learning. Michael is a current Trustee at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and The Rivers School as well as a Member of the Advisory Board at Babson College, where he graduated with honors.

For the conversation, London will be joined by Wells Fargo Senior Vice President Danielle Lussier to discuss the ways the COVID-19 pandemic has shaped the education technology industry, including the impact of online learning and the mental health challenges faced by college students.

WHAT: Panel discussion on edtech industry trends featuring Michael London



WHEN: January 14, 2021, 8:30am ET



WHERE: Virtual conference (Zoom)



HOW: Register today: https://www.acg.org/boston/events/acg-boston-virtual-c-series-breakfast-trends-edtech-industry . Interviews with panelists are available.

SOURCE Uwill