Pioneering Executive Medical Director Joins Curvo Advisory Board As Chief Medical Officer

Deepak Manmohan Goyal, MD MBA, Executive Medical Director, Revenue Cycle and Supply Chain for Monument Health, will help Curvo reach the next level of value-centered growth.

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare supply chain Software-as-a-Service company Curvo welcomes Dr. Deepak Manmohan Goyal as Chief Medical Officer on the Curvo Advisory Board. Dr. Goyal also serves as Executive Medical Director Revenue Cycle and Supply Chain for Monument Health in Rapid City, South Dakota, a $1B+ revenue organization.

"We have watched and celebrated Dr. Goyal's success in transforming supply chain relationships and results at Monument Health," said Curvo Co-Founder and CEO Andy Perry. "We value his strategic vision as we work together to release the potential of the healthcare supply chain."

A seasoned, certified physician executive, Dr. Goyal brings decades of leadership experience and a proven track record at multiple healthcare organizations, from rural hospitals to busy referral centers. He is known for strengths in scenario planning and leading cross-functional teams. Dr. Goyal also serves as Board Member of the South Dakota State Medical Association. In addition to extensive professional experience, Dr. Goyal has numerous degrees and certifications, including MD, MBBS, MBA, CPE, CHCQM, CMRP and CMPC. He received his medical degree from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and MBA from University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Current Board Chairman, Kent Parker, noted that "Dr. Goyal brings hands-on understanding of the many stakeholders within healthcare organizations and their supply chains, and that makes him an extremely valuable member of the Curvo Board. He is also deeply committed to making a difference in the cost of healthcare, which aligns completely with the Curvo mission."

"Dr. Goyal brings valuable insights and personal motivation to our Board," Perry added. "His unique blend of expertise in clinical medicine, operations, supply chain and revenue cycle, plus his international education and multicultural experience give him a unique perspective on our industry and mission."

Dr. Goyal said of joining the Curvo Advisory Board: "Trillions of dollars are spent on healthcare, yet even large medical systems are struggling to survive financially. What's missing is 'value' for that spend, in terms of outcomes, safety and experience for patients and providers. We can change this equation with collaboration and data-driven approaches. Healthy financials and quality of care are not mutually exclusive, in fact they can complement each other. Working with Curvo as a board member gives me an opportunity to prove that we can improve 'value' in healthcare by controlling costs and by improving quality of care."

