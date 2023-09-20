Pioneering Film Production Company Founded by Members of the Houseless Community, Catching Smoke Films, (CatchingSmokeFilms.Com) Announces a Crowdfunding Campaign for their Debut Feature Film "Amber"

News provided by

Catching Smoke Films

20 Sep, 2023, 21:45 ET

PITTSBURGH , Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Inspired by actual events and based on the work-in-progress novel "Amber"  by Tobin Frost. Catching Smoke Films seeks to shed light on the untold humanity and stories of the homeless community via this groundbreaking feature film.

Set against a story inspired by actual people and events, "Amber" tells the tale of a fearless young homeless woman who creates a street family and rallies them to fight the oppressive rule of a corrupt homeless shelter administrator.

Continue Reading
Crowdfunding Campaign for Amber
Crowdfunding Campaign for Amber

At the heart of this profound and empathetic narrative lies the hard-hitting truth of an invisible and misunderstood community. "Amber" is inspired by the work-in-progress novel by Edward Bates, written under the pen name Tobin Frost, TobinFrost.Com.  This powerful and gripping cinematic adaptation aims to personify the humanity, hidden challenges, and battles faced by homeless people every day.

With a unique approach to storytelling, Catching Smoke Films embodies the essence of authentic narratives by placing the untold stories of the homeless at the forefront of society's consciousness. By supporting the crowdfunding campaign, backers directly contribute to the realization of these stories on the big screen and further uphold the production company's dedication to promoting social change.

The success of the crowdfunding campaign is imperative to not only the production of "Amber" as a feature film, but also to the realization of Catching Smoke Films' visionary mission. Each contribution from supporters plays a pivotal role in showcasing these underrepresented stories while connecting audiences to the lived experiences of those grappling with homelessness.

To join Catching Smoke Films on this transformative journey and contribute to the production of "Amber," visit their Seed and Spark crowdfunding campaign here: https://seedandspark.com/fund/amber-by-tobin-frost#story. Contributing to the campaign not only assists in the production of "Amber" but also paves the way for future impactful films from Catching Smoke Films.

Catching Smoke Films is a groundbreaking film production company with a mission to transform untold stories and underrepresented communities into powerful cinematic experiences. By focusing on overlooked narratives and striving for authenticity, Catching Smoke Films aims to create films that generate compassion, empathy, and understanding while fostering social change.

For more information on Catching Smoke Films and their vision, please visit CatchingSmokeFilm.Com, or connect with them at [email protected]

Press Contact:
Edward Bates
[email protected]
4125713099
CatchingSmokeFilms.Com

SOURCE Catching Smoke Films

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.