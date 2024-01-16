Pioneering Financial AI-Solutions Provider MindBridge Analytics Names Stephen DeWitt Chief Executive Officer

Market maker adds proven leader to drive company growth, category-defining roadmap, customer and partner engagement, and global expansion

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - MindBridge Analytics, a market maker and global leader in AI-driven financial risk discovery for audit and internal controls, today announced the appointment of Stephen DeWitt as ­­Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. DeWitt will report to the MindBridge board of directors.

Stephen DeWitt, CEO at MindBridge Analytics (CNW Group/MindBridge Analytics)
DeWitt is an accomplished executive in the enterprise software and infrastructure markets, with a long track record of establishing leadership positions in nascent markets and creating innovative technology solutions to drive transformative business value. He most recently served as CEO of Cloudbees, a leader in enterprise software delivery. He also served as CEO of WorkMarket, where he led the successful re-invention of the company and its strategic sale to ADP. Stephen also led Cobalt Networks from its earliest stages through its IPO and subsequent acquisition by Sun. At scale, Stephen has held senior executive positions at leading global technology companies including HP, Cisco, Symantec, and Sun Microsystems. Stephen has worked extensively in Canada and lived in both Ontario and BC for years. From HP Canada to WorkMarket, to the earliest days of Symantec in Canada, and most recently serving on the Board of Apply Board, based in Kitchener, Stephen has long-standing roots in the Canadian innovation economy. Stephen holds an undergraduate degree in economics and finance from Babson College in Boston.

"Stephen is the best of all worlds for MindBridge at this stage in the company's growth", said Eli Fathi, Chairman of the Board. "His deep love of technology, track record of innovation and collaboration, and enthusiasm for AI-driven solutions are a perfect combination of skills and experience. We are passionate about our team and our commitment to building the best, customer-centric company we can. The impact of AI in enterprise operations is transformative. Stephen's arrival is another milestone on our journey to be a leader in the AI economy".

DeWitt will replace Bill Hewitt, interim CEO, who will remain on the Company's board of directors.

"Our AI-powered financial risk discovery platform, coupled with our ever-expanding repository of meaningful data and extensive market expertise, arrives precisely when the industry grapples with intricate regulations and immediate and continuous compliance needs," said Stephen DeWitt. "MindBridge possesses the unique potential, technology, adept team, and seasoned experience to spearhead this market well into the future."

About MindBridge

MindBridge Analytics is the global leader in AI-driven financial risk discovery for audit and internal controls that help financial professionals access better ways of working by identifying, surfacing, and analyzing risk across broad financial datasets.

MindBridge is recognized by the World Economic Forum as a Technology Pioneer and by Forbes as a Top 50 AI Firm to Watch. MindBridge's technology is accredited by Holistic AI, a world-leading expert in best practices and standards for AI systems to ensure performance in a safe, legal, and ethical manner.

Founded in 2015 in Ottawa, Canada, MindBridge is an ISO27001:2013, ISO27017:2015, and ISO27018:2019-certified secure platform and has completed SOC 2® Type 2 and SOC 3® attestations. MindBridge serves audit and advisory firms and a wide variety of companies across multiple industries worldwide.

SOURCE MindBridge Analytics

