Pioneering Fintech Startup Accrew Raising Capital via Crowdfunding

CHICAGO, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accrew is a mobile bank service with FDIC-insured high-yield checking and savings accounts with all the mobile banking features consumers have come to expect. What sets Accrew apart is the fact that the company is the first of its kind profit-sharing mobile bank, empowering its members as shareholders and returning company profits by way of the Accrew crypto token. As a result, members of the bank enjoy a significantly higher paid incentive for signing up, using the platform, and referring new customers.

On top of that, the company provides very competitive high-yield savings rates from a network of banks, rewarding members with higher rates for banking with Accrew. The distinction of Accrew from ordinary banks, requires members/customers to be invited to the platform by promo-code.

Key benefits to customers/owners

Better rewards , members automatically become stakeholders and start receiving profits from the company they bank.

, members automatically become stakeholders and start receiving profits from the company they bank. Better rates , members receive higher rates on their FDIC and DeFi accounts, which includes higher APYs from collateralized loans, staking, and yield farming.

, members receive higher rates on their FDIC and DeFi accounts, which includes higher APYs from collateralized loans, staking, and yield farming. Better features , rather than 5 different apps to manage a user's finances, Accrew members can connect all their outside financial accounts to Accrew's app to see balances, transactions, and transfer to/from all accounts.

It's not every day investors get the opportunity to invest in a new bank let alone one as remarkable as Accrew.

To invest or read the offering details visit https://bit.ly/3CUivQu

The Accrew corporate website - https://www.accrewmoney.com

About Accrew

CEO AJ Montgomery is a financial tech professional and former Sales Director for a fintech startup and asset manager who joined forces with Mark Willoughby, Accrew's COO, a CPA with experience in audit and a former Director of Operations for one of the nation's largest banks.

