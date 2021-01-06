Pioneering Gene Therapy Company Selects ValGenesis's SaaS Platform to Digitize Its Global Validation Programs

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 6, 2021 \/PRNewswire/ -- ValGenesis, Inc., a market leader in Enterprise Validation Lifecycle Management Systems (VLMS), today announced that a pioneering gene therapy company has selected ValGenesis VLMS – the industry's most trusted electronic validation lifecycle management system, to digitize its corporate validation process. The company is committed to discovering, developing and delivering gene therapies that are helping patients overcome limitations in genetic disease.

The company had decided to go paperless but took a while to study the digital validation solutions available in the market. Its aim was to select the one that fit most perfectly into its digital transformation strategy. In addition to its remote validation capability, ValGenesis VLMS was chosen for its ability to enable efficient change and risk management to help the company achieve better control over these processes. ValGenesis VLMS expedites protocol execution and evidence capture in real-time. Further, it reduces the duration of change control driven validation activities from weeks to mere hours. ValGenesis VLMS enables data integrity governance and provides faster access to detailed metrics, while reducing cycle time and costs. ValGenesis VLMS is a proven end-to-end, digital validation lifecycle management solution that will provide the organization with a greater ability to enforce consistency and improve visibility across validation processes.

"In these times of a global pandemic, the ValGenesis VLMS is truly a unique solution, empowering organizations to simplify their validation concerns through remote monitoring and management capabilities. With the ValGenesis VLMS, this company will be able to experience all the benefits of digitization for maximized system efficiency, process consistency, standardization, and reduced validation cycle time. We are excited to serve their needs today and look forward to supporting their broadening use of our system across their enterprise," says Narayan Raj, Sr. Vice President of Global Sales & Operations at ValGenesis, Inc.

About ValGenesis

ValGenesis, Inc. is the creator of an innovative software platform that serves as a foundation for managing compliance-based validation activities in life science companies. ValGenesis, Inc. is the provider of the first enterprise application that manages the corporate validation lifecycle process. This solution is fully compliant with U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 requirements.

As the first fully paperless solution for electronic management of validation execution and approval, ValGenesis was selected by an industry peer review committee to receive the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) New Innovative Technology Award in 2005.

For more information, visit www.valgenesis.com

