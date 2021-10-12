Pioneering H4XLabs Commercialization Program Takes Navy Innovations to Mainstream Markets

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty small businesses that work with the Department of the Navy Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Program are learning how to commercialize their innovations thanks to a program launched by innovation company BMNT Inc's enterprise accelerator, H4XLabs in partnership with the Office of Naval Research (ONR). This H4XLabs Commercialization Program will help grow government-supported innovation into commercial markets.

During the 10-week program, companies are receiving 1:1 mentorship from a dedicated advisor team, which is guiding each company through a customized experience based on H4XLabs' methodology and Lean Startup principles. The program works with companies across technology sectors and business stages.

Ellen Chang, Director of H4XLabs, said, "The challenge for SBIR companies is diversifying their customer base. We created the program to help these talented companies scale. Rather than a traditional one-size-fits-all program, we realized that these companies are at different stages in their life cycles, and need a real-world concierge-style program."

The goal is to support the companies' expansion to commercial markets. Participants (find them here ) are SBIR Phase II award recipients chosen based on their team and technology's readiness to pursue commercial customers.

"We are excited to kick off this program to add to our portfolio of programs dedicated to supporting small businesses," Robert Smith, Director Department of Navy SBIR/STTR Programs, said. "Supporting the growth of commercial technologies that are of interest to the Navy are wins for industry, the US government, and the American taxpayer."

About BMNT, Inc.: BMNT is an internationally recognized innovation consultancy and early-stage enterprise accelerator that is changing the future of public service innovation. www.bmnt.com .

ABOUT H4XLABS: H4XLabs is BMNT's enterprise accelerator, providing specialized support for Deep Tech company founders tackling hard problems from concept through product deployment and scaling. www.h4xlabs.com

ABOUT THE OFFICE OF NAVAL RESEARCH: The Department of the Navy's Office of Naval Research provides the science and technology necessary to maintain the Navy and Marine Corps' technological advantage. Through its affiliates, ONR is a leader in science and technology with engagement in 50 states, 55 countries, 634 institutions of higher learning and nonprofit institutions, and more than 960 industry partners. ONR, through its commands, including headquarters, ONR Global and the Naval Research Laboratory in Washington, D.C., employs more than 3,800 people, comprising uniformed, civilian and contract personnel.

