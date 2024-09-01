Pioneering haircare brand Rhyme & Reason urge consumers to take action under the rallying cry of 'NO NEW PLASTIC'

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eight million pieces of virgin plastic are discarded into our oceans every day[1], with Americans using 2,500,000 plastic bottles every hour![2] Haircare brand Rhyme & Reason have worked rebelliously to challenge this norm and give existing plastic a new life. Not only are their bottles made from recycled plastic, but their caps are too and have been since the brand launched in 2021 – an industry first – they are the only haircare brand to have achieved this. This may sound like a small thing, but it is no mean feat!

Rhyme & Reason launches its #NoNewPlastic Campaign.

In fact, since December 2023 Rhyme & Reason have been using recycled plastic that was ocean bound in their packaging, that otherwise could have ended up polluting beaches and waters, endangering sea creatures.

Rhyme & Reason are calling on consumers to take part in this movement. To stand up, take action and push against the norm. To make planet conscious choices, from thrifting to upcycling, giving existing materials a new lease of life. And by choosing planet conscious haircare brand Rhyme & Reason that is committed to a greater good #NONEWPLASTIC.

The brand also donates 1% of global sales revenue to Galapagos Conservation Trust, to help protect 13 endangered species.

Dr Jen Jones, CEO of Galapagos Conservation Trust, says:

"Plastic is really useful. But it has a lifespan of anywhere from 20 to 500 years and we're using it for items designed to be used once, then thrown away. More than 400 million tonnes of new plastic are produced every year while we clearly have more than enough of it already.

"Vulnerable ecosystems like Galapagos are paying a high price with single-use plastic piling up on beaches in the Galapagos Islands, entangling the wildlife and contaminating ecosystems. We're even finding plastic waste in the faeces of the iconic giant tortoises. If we want to protect places like Galapagos, we need to stem the flow of plastic pollution, and that starts with a commitment to no new plastics."

As well as being uniquely made of 100% recycled plastic, Rhyme & Reason bottles and caps are also 100% recyclable, with only 9% of plastic currently being recycled globally[3], it's imperative that we all make small daily changes to turn this tide.

About Rhyme & Reason

Rhyme and Reason's carefully crafted formulas are made from > 92% naturally derived ingredients and are enriched with a nourishing scalp serum, powered by one of the highest trending hair care ingredients on social media, Rosemary Oil, to leave your hair looking and feeling sensational. Their pioneering bottles and caps are made with 100% recycled plastic which are super easy to recycle, allowing you to make simple steps towards a more sustainable future.

The Brand's collection is fully inclusive and made up of five regimes: Quench & Curl to keep curl and coil patterns moisturized and defined, Nourish & Smooth to nourish and help tame frizz, Volume & Body to make hair appear instantly thicker and fuller, Wave Revival to revive, define and enhance natural waves, and Hydrate & Repair to hydrate and help repair dry, damaged hair. There is a Rhyme & Reason regimen for everyone.

Rhyme & Reason is available to shop in Target, CVS, Kroger, Giant Eagle, and Rite Aid for $8.99 each.

