Pioneering Health & Wellness Brand Amberen® Launches New Dietary Supplement Designed to Relieve the Most Common Early Perimenopausal Symptoms

RALEIGH, N.C., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amberen®, a leading brand in symptom relief innovation supporting all phases of menopause, announced today the launch of Amberen ENERGY MOOD SLEEP gummies, a dietary supplement formulated to address symptoms triggered by hormonal changes occurring during perimenopause and menopause. Amberen ENERGY MOOD SLEEP is available now for purchase through Amberen.com and Amazon with additional availability at Walmart and other key national retailers beginning on June 1, 2024.

The new ENERGY MOOD SLEEP product supports insights gleaned from a recent consumer survey commissioned by Alliance Pharma, Amberen's parent company, that revealed that many women may be attributing disruptive perimenopausal symptoms to other common challenges they find in their daily lives.1

Key findings from this survey of more than 1,000 U.S. women aged 35-65 include:

The majority (76 percent) of women 55+ years old have been aware that they are in menopause, and a majority (66 percent) of women aged 45-54 have been aware that they are either perimenopausal or menopausal. However, women under 45 are highly likely to deny they are perimenopausal with almost half (48 percent) saying they haven't entered this phase yet.

The overwhelming majority (90 percent) of women aged 35-65 have experienced at least one symptom that could be attributed to perimenopause or menopause and the average woman reports experiencing six symptoms.

The majority (82 percent) of those who do not believe they are yet in perimenopause report having experienced at least one symptom that could be associated with this life change.

Menopause is defined as going 12 consecutive months without a menstrual cycle and is most often equated to hot flashes. However, both menopause and the period leading up to this phase (also known as perimenopause) can involve so much more than hot flashes, presenting uncomfortable, life-disruptive symptoms that can leave her confused and feeling out of control.

"With Amberen ENERGY MOOD SLEEP, we wanted to target the symptom cycle of low energy, mood swings, and occasional sleeplessness that often presents during all phases of perimenopause and menopause with a convenient, estrogen-free gummy," said Leslie Dimino, Senior Brand Manager. "In addition to providing innovative options to women, we aim to get the conversation started so that individuals and their healthcare professionals can better understand perimenopause and menopause to seek out better options and help them feel like themselves again."

To further shed light on this important topic, Amberen has partnered with Dr. Eva Beaulieu, a leading expert on women's health and well-being, to help educate and activate women to seek options to feel like themselves again.

"Rather than just accepting some of the life-disruptive symptoms brought on by the hormonal changes women face as they age, it is time we all start becoming more informed and stop letting it go untreated," said Dr. Eva Beaulieu, an Amberen Brand Partner. "Amberen is addressing the "symptom cycle" many menopausal and perimenopausal women face as occasional sleeplessness can lead to low energy, lower energy levels can result in mood swings, and so on."

Common symptoms of perimenopause and menopause include fatigue, irritability, occasional sleeplessness, as well as mood swings, and stress – which can all be related to hormonal changes. To learn more about your symptoms and the best solutions to help you feel like yourself again, take the short Amberen quiz here.

The key ingredient in Amberen ENERGY MOOD SLEEP is Pycnogenol®, nature's super compound which boasts antioxidant properties and has been clinically proven to provide a beneficial impact in boosting energy, lifting mood, and improving sleep in perimenopausal and menopausal women.‡‡

Amberen ENERGY MOOD SLEEP gummies are black currant-flavored with a hint of juniper, and should be taken twice daily, fully chewed, and preferably with food to experience maximum benefits. We recommend taking the product for at least 90 days to experience the best results. However, you may start to feel relief in as little as four weeks.*

In a randomized, placebo-controlled study with 170 participants, it was shown that 60mg of Pycnogenol® helps relieve low energy, mood swings, occasional sleeplessness, together with hot flashes and night sweats for perimenopausal women. It was shown that Pycnogenol® does not affect estrogen levels in perimenopausal women.

Amberen ENERGY MOOD SLEEP is an extension of Amberen's line of products and resources designed to make every woman's menopause transition as symptom-free and as smooth as possible so she can feel like herself again – click here to learn more.

Since 2007, Amberen has been committed to improving the health and wellness of women and others experiencing menopause by empowering them to take control of their unique perimenopause and menopause journeys. Amberen offers clinically-backed products and ingredients for symptom relief, educational content, and other customized resources to help those experiencing perimenopause and menopause confidently take on each phase, live as symptom-free as possible, and feel like themselves again.

Amberen is not a hormonal replacement therapy. It is a dietary supplement that targets the root cause of menopause symptoms to provide women with multi-symptom relief in one proprietary formula. Amberen's proprietary primary ingredients are backed by over 45 years of scientific research. Amber-M™ Complex is a proprietary, drug-free formula clinically proven to support the body's production of hormones, restoring balance and providing full-body relief from common perimenopause and menopause symptoms.

Alliance Pharma plc (AIM: APH) is a growing consumer healthcare company. Our purpose is to empower people to make a positive difference to their health and wellbeing by making our trusted and proven brands available around the world.

We deliver organic growth through investing in our priority brands and channels, in related innovation, and through selective geographic expansion to increase the reach of our brands. Periodically, we may look to enhance our organic growth through selective, complementary acquisitions.

Headquartered in the UK, the Group employs around 285 people based in locations across Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific region. By outsourcing our manufacturing and logistics we remain asset-light and focused on maximizing the value we can bring, both to our stakeholders and to our brands.

For more information on Alliance, please visit our website: www.alliancepharmaceuticals.com.

1Flow Strategy conducted the menopausal study on behalf of Amberen using an online omnibus survey of n=1,002 U.S. women ages 35-65. This survey was conducted from January 18 to January 20, 2024.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

‡‡In a clinical trial of perimenopausal women.

Pycnogenol® is a registered trademark of Horphag Research.

