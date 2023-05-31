Pioneering healthcare IoT cybersecurity specialist, Cylera, partners with Oman's leading telecommunications services provider, Omantel

NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cylera, a global leader in healthcare IoT cybersecurity and intelligence solutions, has partnered with Oman's first and largest integrated telecommunications services provider, Omantel.

Omantel plays a significant role in the development and digital transformation of Oman. It contributes to the country's economic growth by facilitating communication, connectivity, and digital services for businesses, individuals, retail, and government entities. Omantel's services are crucial for Oman's social and economic progress.

The partnership will further cement Cylera's position in the Middle East and increase its global market reach, following the successful rollouts of its cybersecurity and asset management platform, and its patented technologies in the U.S., UK, and Europe. Together, Omantel and Cylera will deliver advanced solutions designed specifically to support the rapid digitalization of healthcare in Oman, a region which will see 11 new hospitals built and upgraded over the next two years.

Global healthcare's critical infrastructure is digitalizing at pace as demand grows for better patient care and services. In 2020 it was estimated that 646 million new and legacy devices worldwide were connected to hospital networks, with tens of thousands more added each year. This uptake in IoT and IoMT (Internet of Medical Things) is contributing to the complexity of hospitals' digital estates and expanding their online attack surface, driving the need for better management and visibility of devices on the network to reduce cybersecurity risk and streamline patient care.

Timur Ozekcin, CEO and Co-Founder of Cylera said: "The increased global usage of IoT and IoMT in healthcare settings is critical to helping improve patient care and safety. However, with these organisations being a continued focus for cybercrime, hospitals must be able to view and map their entire connected landscape including their unmanaged and unknown devices, to efficiently assess risk while also being able to deliver the best in service."

Cylera's platform provides a centralized dashboard for IT teams to view, profile, manage and risk assess their entire connected environment in one platform. Its partnership with Omantel will combine the telecommunication giant's best-in-class data analysis capabilities and innovative approach to digital transformation with Cylera's pioneering healthcare cybersecurity technologies to bring world-leading enterprise management solutions for complex connected environments.

Aladdin Bait Fadhil, Chief Commercial Officer at Omantel said: "This is a partnership which will greatly enhance the cybersecurity of growing connected environments and continue to enable the rapid digitalization occurring in Oman, positioning the country as a world-leader in healthcare. Adding Cylera's ground-breaking technologies to our existing class-leading product portfolio will further strengthen our offering in Oman's medical space, delivering the most advanced digital healthcare solutions to the region."

Timur added: "Cylera is honored to be working closely with Omantel. With the continued investment in critical infrastructure in the region, Oman is an exciting market for Cylera to be operating in and is playing a pivotal role in our ambitious global expansion plans."

