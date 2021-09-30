Pioneering Interactive Fintech Series, "Going Public," Signs Sponsorship Deal with Global Audit, Tax and Advisory firm, KPMG

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading up to its fast-approaching premiere on October 19, interactive streaming series, "Going Public," has penned a sponsorship deal with global audit, tax and advisory firm KPMG LLP.

Streaming on Entrepreneur.com, "Going Public" will be hosted by Wall Street maven Lauren Simmons, who was the youngest-ever female trader on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange and only the second Black woman to have held that distinction. Following the journey of companies that are accepting investments from viewers while they watch, "Going Public" will also feature a cast of renowned business leaders, including Priceline's Jeff Hoffman, Schmidt's Naturals founder, Jaime Schmidt, and Josh Snow, founder of DTC juggernaut, Snow Oral Cosmetics, who will provide sage wisdom to the entrepreneurs along the way.

"Investing is often seen as complicated and shrouded in mystery. With 'Going Public' we not only want to dismantle people's preconceived notions about the process, but also deliver compelling stories with massive entertainment value," said Darren Marble, series Co-Creator.

In a segment called "IPO Readiness," "Going Public" host Lauren Simmons will sit down with KPMG professionals to unpack the essential elements companies need to determine public offering readiness. Focusing on specific industry verticals, the segment will provide valuable context to the show's entrepreneurs as they ready themselves for a public offering.

"'Going Public's premise and mission immediately piqued our interest," said Salvatore A. Melilli, partner at KPMG LLP. "We are excited to be part of what we believe will become the go-to approach to retail investment in the very near future."

For updates and early access, visit goingpublic.com or join the conversation on Twitter at @goingpublic and Instagram at @goingpublic.

About Going Public®

Going Public is a groundbreaking new docuseries where viewers follow the journey of three companies as they pursue their public offering. Viewers consider whether to invest in these companies while they watch. Going Public is produced by Emmy-nominated production studio INE Entertainment, whose credits include "MasterChef" and "The Biggest Loser."

Additional important information about the role of Going Public and Crush Capital can be found here.

Crush Capital 17(b) disclosure

About KPMG

KPMG LLP is the U.S. member firm of the KPMG global organization of independent professional services firms providing audit, tax and advisory services. The KPMG global organization operates in 146 countries and territories and has close to 227,000 people working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG member firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. KPMG International Limited is a private English company limited by guarantee. KPMG International Limited and its related entities do not provide services to clients.

KPMG LLP is widely recognized for being a great place to work and build a career. Our people share a sense of purpose in the work we do and a strong commitment to community service, inclusion and diversity and eradicating childhood illiteracy. Learn more at www.kpmg.com/us.

Media Contact

Nathalie Nourian

Clarity PR

(818) 371-6212

[email protected]

SOURCE Going Public

Related Links

http://goingpublic.com

