Pioneering Medical Imaging Continuing Education Provider Welcomes New President During Unprecedented Demand for New Healthcare Technology

MILWAUKEE, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Medical Technology Management Institute (MTMI Global), an internationally recognized continuing education provider for medical imaging and healthcare technologies employees, today announced Jay Mazurowski, MS, FAHRA, CRA as its new president. MTMI Global has seen increasing demand from frontline healthcare workers to upskill as they continue to fight the pandemic.

"The past year has forced our healthcare system and its employees to respond to unprecedented challenges that have required innovation and new technologies," said Jon Patterson, President, CHCP Digital Services, Online, and managing director of MTMI Global. "Jay is a mission driven professional, bringing with him diverse experience and insight that can help ensure we are meeting the changing demands of medical imaging education leaders, physicists, physicians and biomedical professionals as they work to provide quality care using the best technology and tools available."

Jay most recently served as deputy executive director at AHRA: The Association for Medical Imaging Management, a professional development program for international leaders in medical imaging management, where he also served as president of the board of directors. He also spent 15 years as the Director of Radiology Services for Concord Hospital and Concord Imaging Centers.

"Over the past three decades, I've seen first hand the dedication and resilience of our nation's healthcare professionals," said Jay Mazurowski, now President of MTMI. "Our nation is in need of qualified healthcare professionals now more than ever. We intend to continue increasing access to the resources and technology necessary to support them and their patients, by providing flexible training in new and innovative modalities."

MTMI Global continues to expand into new healthcare technology training, including biomedical equipment technician training and offers online competency tests, virtual conferences and live-streams seminar hybrids. During the pandemic, MTMI's virtual seminar attendance has increased by 300 percent.

MTMI Global provides over 6,000 continuing education and training programs per year, reaching more than 145,000 medical imaging and radiology professionals over its 30-year history. The institution has helped employees at thousands of healthcare providers access on-demand education and training in fast-growing fields including radiography, ultrasound, MRI, and now, biomedical engineering.

About MTMI

Medical Technology Management Institute (MTMI Global) has been dedicated to improving patient care since 1989, as a trusted global medical imaging education partner. MTMI Global provides high quality accredited continuing education and training for medical imaging professionals with a focus on programs for technologists, medical physicists, physicians, and biomedical engineers. Programs are taught by experts with national reputations in their field including: Radiography and radiation safety, mammography, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging and safety, bone densitometry, diagnostic and vascular ultrasound, PACS/imaging informatics, nuclear medicine and fluoroscopy. MTMI Global delivers outstanding accredited multimodality continuing education and cross training experiences in webinar, simulcast, face to face/classroom, and on-demand formats that provide practical and effective training opportunities. MTMI global is a continuing education division of The College of Health Care Professions (CHCP) . For more information, visit www.mtmi.net .

