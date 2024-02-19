Pioneering Online Veterinary Assistant and Veterinary Assistant Scribe Training Programs Launch to Enhance Pet Care Services

News provided by

American Healthcare Documentation Professionals Group

19 Feb, 2024, 08:44 ET

SHREWSBURY, Mass., Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking move to revolutionize the field of veterinary care, the American Healthcare Documentation Professionals Group (AHDPG) is delighted to introduce two new online training programs for Veterinary Assistants. Designed to equip aspiring professionals with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in veterinary settings, these comprehensive programs aim to elevate the standard of care for beloved animal companions worldwide.

The Veterinary Assistant and Veterinary Assistant Scribe Online Training Programs, developed by industry experts and seasoned veterinarians, offer a flexible and accessible learning experience. Participants will gain invaluable insights into veterinary procedures, medical terminology, patient care techniques, and administrative tasks essential for efficient clinic operations.

The Veterinary Assistant and Veterinary Assistant Scribe Online Training Programs, developed by industry experts and seasoned veterinarians, prepare learners for a new career in the field of veterinary medicine. Participants will gain valuable insights about the care of animals as well as how to recognize signs of illness and disease in a variety of animals from common pets to exotic species. With a curriculum tailored to meet the demands of modern veterinary practices, graduates of this program will emerge as proficient and confident veterinary assistant and veterinary assistant scribes, poised to make a positive impact in the field.

"We are thrilled to introduce our Veterinary Assistant and Veterinary Assistant Scribe Online Training Programs, a pioneering initiative that bridges the gap between education and practice in the veterinary industry," said Peter Reilly, President of AHDPG. "Our goal is to empower individuals passionate about animal welfare with the knowledge and skills necessary to thrive in this rewarding profession. By offering a flexible online platform, we are making quality veterinary education accessible to aspiring professionals worldwide."

To thrive in the role of a veterinary assistant, a genuine love for animals and a willingness to handle veterinary issues are essential. Successful candidates will also find joy in taking direction from registered veterinary technicians and seasoned veterinarians. Embrace this opportunity to turn your passion for animals into a rewarding career with our comprehensive Veterinary Assisting Program.

Key Feature of the programs include:

  • Anatomy and Physiology of Common Domestic Animals
  • Veterinary Medical Terminology
  • Patient Examination and History Taking
  • Medical Records Management
  • Client Communication and Education
  • Pharmacology Basics
  • Emergency and Critical Care Procedures

Upon completion of the Veterinary Assistant program graduates are eligible to sit for the Veterinary Assistant (VET) exam conducted by National Workforce Career Association (NWCA) and graduates of the Veterinary Assistant Scribe combination program are eligible to sit for the VET exam and the Medical Scribe Certification Exam (MSCETM) administered by AHDPG.

Enrollment for the Veterinary Assistant and Veterinary Assist Scribe Online Training Programs is now open. To learn more about this exciting opportunity and embark on a fulfilling career in veterinary care, visit www.ahdpg.com or contact [email protected].

AHDPG is a leading provider of innovative documentation training, certification, and services to the healthcare industry.  With a commitment to excellence, we empower individuals to pursue rewarding careers and make a positive impact on the patients (human or animal) they serve.

For press inquiries or more information about the American Healthcare Documentation Professionals Group, please contact:

Joseph Reilly
Director of Marketing, Communications, and Business Development
373103@email4pr.com
(508) 938-9250

SOURCE American Healthcare Documentation Professionals Group

Also from this source

American Healthcare Documentation Professionals Group Launches Innovative Patient Care Technician and Contact (Call) Center Associate for Healthcare Online Training Programs

American Healthcare Documentation Professionals Group Launches Innovative Patient Care Technician and Contact (Call) Center Associate for Healthcare Online Training Programs

The American Healthcare Documentation Professionals Group (AHDPG) is delighted to introduce two groundbreaking online training programs to its...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Education

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Animals & Pets

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.