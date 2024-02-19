Pioneering Online Veterinary Assistant and Veterinary Assistant Scribe Training Programs Launch to Enhance Pet Care Services

SHREWSBURY, Mass., Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking move to revolutionize the field of veterinary care, the American Healthcare Documentation Professionals Group (AHDPG) is delighted to introduce two new online training programs for Veterinary Assistants. Designed to equip aspiring professionals with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in veterinary settings, these comprehensive programs aim to elevate the standard of care for beloved animal companions worldwide.

The Veterinary Assistant and Veterinary Assistant Scribe Online Training Programs, developed by industry experts and seasoned veterinarians, prepare learners for a new career in the field of veterinary medicine. Participants will gain valuable insights about the care of animals as well as how to recognize signs of illness and disease in a variety of animals from common pets to exotic species. With a curriculum tailored to meet the demands of modern veterinary practices, graduates of this program will emerge as proficient and confident veterinary assistant and veterinary assistant scribes, poised to make a positive impact in the field.

"We are thrilled to introduce our Veterinary Assistant and Veterinary Assistant Scribe Online Training Programs, a pioneering initiative that bridges the gap between education and practice in the veterinary industry," said Peter Reilly, President of AHDPG. "Our goal is to empower individuals passionate about animal welfare with the knowledge and skills necessary to thrive in this rewarding profession. By offering a flexible online platform, we are making quality veterinary education accessible to aspiring professionals worldwide."

To thrive in the role of a veterinary assistant, a genuine love for animals and a willingness to handle veterinary issues are essential. Successful candidates will also find joy in taking direction from registered veterinary technicians and seasoned veterinarians. Embrace this opportunity to turn your passion for animals into a rewarding career with our comprehensive Veterinary Assisting Program.

Key Feature of the programs include:

Anatomy and Physiology of Common Domestic Animals

Veterinary Medical Terminology

Patient Examination and History Taking

Medical Records Management

Client Communication and Education

Pharmacology Basics

Emergency and Critical Care Procedures

Upon completion of the Veterinary Assistant program graduates are eligible to sit for the Veterinary Assistant (VET) exam conducted by National Workforce Career Association (NWCA) and graduates of the Veterinary Assistant Scribe combination program are eligible to sit for the VET exam and the Medical Scribe Certification Exam (MSCETM) administered by AHDPG.

Enrollment for the Veterinary Assistant and Veterinary Assist Scribe Online Training Programs is now open. To learn more about this exciting opportunity and embark on a fulfilling career in veterinary care, visit www.ahdpg.com or contact [email protected].

AHDPG is a leading provider of innovative documentation training, certification, and services to the healthcare industry. With a commitment to excellence, we empower individuals to pursue rewarding careers and make a positive impact on the patients (human or animal) they serve.

