Pioneering Real-Time Aesthetics Market Projections: Guidepoint Qsight Sizes the US Aesthetics Market at $16.3B in 2023 with the Launch of 'Qsight Market View'

Guidepoint Qsight

23 Jan, 2024, 06:15 ET

 NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidepoint Qsight proudly announces the launch of 'Qsight Aesthetics Market View', a groundbreaking real-time market sizing tool that reveals the total market size of the aesthetics industry at $16.3B (excluding surgery) for 2023. This innovative product provides continuous, dynamic insights into the aesthetics market, both in total and across various sub-segments.

Total US Market Overview
US Aesthetics Market - Monthly Projected Spend
Revolutionizing Market Intelligence in Aesthetics
"Qsight Aesthetics Market View represents a significant advancement in industry market intelligence," states Erik Haines, President of Guidepoint Qsight. "This tool is not just about numbers; it's about delivering real-time, actionable insights via the Qsight online platform that empowers our industry and investor clients to make data-driven decisions in a rapidly evolving industry."

To generate the size of the US Aesthetics industry, Guidepoint Qsight uses a combination of patient sales data collected through real-time point-of-sale transactions, company-reported product sales, and aesthetics practice counts. The projected total sales dollars in Qsight Market View represents how much patients are spending on aesthetics products and procedures in the United States.

Empowering Decision-Making with Advanced Data
The product offers almost real-time updated projections of market size and "by-segment" shares, covering Neurotoxins, Dermal Fillers, Professional Grade Skincare, Energy-Based Devices (EBD), and more. "Our aim is to equip businesses with the most precise and timely data," adds Travis Deseran, Product Lead of Qsight Market View. "This tool is a testament to our commitment to providing our clients with the resources they need to stay ahead of the curve. With this tool, our clients will know where the market is today and how it has performed over time, allowing them to make faster, smarter decisions on where they want to invest and how."

Comprehensive Coverage and User-Friendly Access
Qsight Aesthetics Market View covers the US market and offers insights over various time periods. Available on the Qsight online platform, the tool is designed for ease of use and accessibility.

With the launch of Qsight Aesthetics Market View and the announcement of the $16.3B market size for 2023, Guidepoint Qsight cements its position as the leading authority in market intelligence and a pivotal player in the Aesthetics industry.

Learn more about Qsight Market View at https://qsight.guidepoint.com/market-view/ or contact us directly at [email protected]

ABOUT GUIDEPOINT QSIGHT   
Founded in proprietary healthcare data, Guidepoint Qsight empowers decisions through unmatched data and insights for the Aesthetics, MedTech, and Therapeutics Industries. Guidepoint Qsight provides answers through reliable and consistent industry data and analytics. With Aesthetics, our industry clients gain the insight and assurance required to proactively prepare and respond to the ever-evolving market dynamics.  

SOURCE Guidepoint Qsight

