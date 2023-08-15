Pioneering Survey Reveals AI's Role in Boosting Project Success

Antonio Nieto-Rodriguez and Ricardo Viana Vargas Unravel AI's Influence in the Expanding Project Landscape

LONDON, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's fast-paced world, the success of transformations and projects is central to an organization's growth and innovation. Yet, many face challenges in bringing their initiatives to fruition.

Could Artificial Intelligence be the game-changer we need?

First Global Survey: Unleashing the Power of Artificial Intelligence in Project Management

Antonio Nieto-Rodriguez and Ricardo Viana Vargas, leading voices in project management, believe so. Their recent survey, involving 772 professionals across 93 countries, delves into the potential of AI to revolutionize project outcomes.

Key revelations include:

Recognition of AI's Potential: 74% of experts acknowledge the power of AI to enhance project execution and decision-making. Low Fear of AI Job Takeover: Participants expressed low concern (29%) regarding AI taking over their jobs in the next five years. Improvements in Project Delivery: 41% of experts report significant enhancements in project delivery since adopting AI. Urgent Need for Skill Adaptation: 62% of experts stress the importance of acquiring new skills, such as data analysis. Emphasis on Sustainability in Project Management: 82 % of experts highlight the importance of incorporating sustainability considerations. Concerns About Ethical Implications: 74 % of experts express apprehension regarding potential ethical challenges arising from AI-based decision-making processes.

"The insights from our latest survey underscore AI's pivotal role in shaping the future of effective project execution," commented Antonio Nieto-Rodriguez. Ricardo Viana Vargas noted, "The diversity of insights reflects our findings' universal relevance and significance. AI is not just a trend; it's the future of project management."

As the project world seeks innovation and agility, this survey offers a roadmap to AI's transformative potential. Nieto-Rodriguez and Vargas's collaboration marks a commitment to the field's progression, arming professionals with pivotal insights. Additionally, both are collaborating on an AI start-up, PMOtto, aiming to revolutionize project management's landscape.

To learn more, check out the survey's full results here.

For inquiries or interviews with Nieto-Rodriguez or Vargas, please get in touch with us at: [email protected].

Antonio Nieto-Rodriguez and Ricardo Viana Vargas are both highly respected experts in the project management field, having published over 20 books, hundreds of articles, videos, and other valuable content related to project management.

