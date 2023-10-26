Pioneering Sustainability, One Filter at a Time

News provided by

North American Filtration

26 Oct, 2023, 15:21 ET

North American Filtration Enhances Green Solutions with Acquisition of Filtrex Incorporated

WAYNE, N.J., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Filtration ("NAF"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of commercial pool filtration, chemical feed equipment and chemicals, is excited to announce the acquisition of Filtrex Incorporated ("Filtrex"). Filtrex is a prominent manufacturer of regenerative media filter systems and components.

The integration of Filtrex's filtration technology embodies NAF's commitment to delivering industry-leading, eco-conscious solutions. Chris Tedeschi, President of NAF's Aquatics Division, comments, "This acquisition marks a new era of innovation and reinforces our shared commitment to a greener future."

Ron Neugold, former President of Filtrex, expresses his enthusiasm for the acquisition, stating, "We are thrilled to have Filtrex join the NAF family of companies. We believe that the combined knowledge, expertise, and resources will lead to continued product innovation and customer satisfaction." 

NAF has a well-established dedication to providing customers with the most advanced and efficient liquid filtration and separation technologies.

About North American Filtration

Based in Ramsey, New Jersey, NAF is a leading provider of water filtration and separation solutions for the municipal, industrial, commercial, and aquatics markets. To learn more, visit https://northamericanfiltration.com.

About Filtrex Incorporated

Based in Wayne, New Jersey, Filtrex Incorporated is a leading manufacturer of regenerative media filters that provides customized solutions of the highest quality with unmatched dependability and reliability. To learn more, visit https://filtrexnj.com.

Contact: Chris Rinaldi 
Office: (908) 400-1430
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE North American Filtration

