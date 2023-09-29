Pioneering the Agri-Tech Revolution: FaaS Market Poised for Exponential Growth Through 2032

DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Farming as a Service Market 2022-2032 by Solution, Delivery Model, End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Farmers Embrace the Digital Era: The Global Farming as a Service (FaaS) Market Expected to Reach $11.6 Billion by 2032

The comprehensive report on the Global Farming as a Service (FaaS) Market spans from 2022 to 2032. The detailed analysis suggests that the FaaS market is projected to burgeon to an impressive $11.63 billion by 2032. This robust growth, representing a 17.4% annual rise over the 2022-2032 timeframe, is primarily spurred by the rising adoption of FaaS in contemporary agriculture. Key drivers underpinning this growth include improved efficiency and productivity from data-backed decisions, the expansion of internet access in rural territories, heightened investments in agri-tech startups, and the latest wave of FaaS solution launches.

The study provides a thorough examination of the entire FaaS landscape, dissecting all its integral sub-segments through in-depth classifications. The analysis draws from high-quality primary and secondary sources, enriched with insights from seasoned industry professionals across the value chain. It meticulously investigates market structure, growth catalysts, potential restraints, upcoming product trends, and opportunities, while also incorporating a Porter's Five Forces analysis.

Recognizing the prevailing global conditions, the report's market outlook takes into account the ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war. The ensuing market forecasts are segmented based on Solution, Delivery Model, End User, and Region.

Key market segments highlighted in the report are as follows:

Solutions:

Farm Management, encompassing Precision Farming Tools, Information Sharing, and Analytics.

Production Assistance, inclusive of Equipment Rentals, Labor Services, and Utility Services.

Access to Markets, differentiating between Farmers to End Market and Supplier to Farmers.

Delivery Models:

Pay-per-use

Subscription

End Users:

Farmers

Government Entities

Corporates

Financial Institutions

Advisory Bodies

On the geographic front, an all-encompassing analysis extends to regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), South America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Each region is further dissected to provide country-specific market data for the 2022-2032 period.

Prominent market leaders and emerging entities have been profiled extensively in the report. A snapshot of these key players includes:

Accenture Plc

AgJunction

Agrivi

Apollo Agriculture

Bighaat Agro Private Limited

EM3 Agri Services Private Limited

IBM

John Deere Group (Deere & Company)

Precision Hawk, Inc.

Societe Generale de Surveillance

Taranis Visual Ltd.

Trimble Inc.

