Pioneering the Coupon Industry: HotDeals.com Debuts New U.S. Website

HotDeals.com has changed the coupon industry and breathed new life into it with their unique algorithm. These websites are also known as 'aggregator' websites and they meld coupons into the fast-paced world of today's consumer culture. These websites make it easy for buyers to find coupons in one place. Customers may redeem up to hundreds of coupons in a single day, simply by browsing the website and choosing the categories they are interested in.

Jimmy Zhao, market manager of HotDeals.com, made an official press statement to discuss the company's U.S. launch and its contribution to the online coupon industry: "Here at HotDeals.com, we work relentlessly to ensure that our coupons are up to date. We take pride in being a website that provides legitimate and authentic coupon codes from top retailers and manufacturers. Our users can browse through our categories and find deals from a ton of their favorite brands. We provide exclusive discounts for students by creating The Student Discount Guide to give tips for students who are on a budget. We also have holiday promotions featured on the banner to help brands acquire brand awareness and sales."

Jimmy further added: "Websites like ours contribute greatly to the coupon industry as we help people find deals faster in a time saving way. By doing so, we help major corporations and businesses sell their goods faster and get more recognition for the deals. The HotDeals.com algorithm is very unique and extremely advanced. We ensure that all offers featured on our website are always up-to-date and 100% working at all times. We are very excited to announce that our website is now operating in the United States as well."

In 2018, the trend for digital coupon codes has increased considerably. According to Mobile Coupon Statistics in 2016 on Access Development, the number of Millennials using coupons increased to 50% in 2016, compared to the 41% in 2016. Most Millennials are reported to use digital methods of coupons including websites and mobile apps. By drawing deals from hundreds of sources into a single place, websites like HotDeals.com give the consumer real savings in a convenient way.

With search results filtered according to the website user's search interests and location, HotDeals.com provides calibrated and optimized results to each user. This increases the chances of the displayed coupons being redeemed by the users.

More details and actual offers can be seen on the official website. The HotDeals Summer Travel Photo Competition is also live for competitors to join in.

