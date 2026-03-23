Pioneering the Future of Athletic Performance: NurivaTech AI™ Inc. Unveils sportFX™, Where Advanced Computer Vision Science Meets Human Motion Intelligence

NurivaTech AI™ Secures $7.5M+ in Seed Funding, Launches sportFX™, an Advanced Monocular Computer Vision Platform for Sports

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NurivaTech AI™, a leader in computer vision and data science for sports performance, announced today sportFX™, the human movement ecosystem that puts professional-grade, markerless 3D biomechanical analysis and personalized coaching directly into every athlete's pocket using only a smartphone.

Founded by entrepreneur Joseph Caruso and guided by an elite advisory group including four-time World Series Champion Joe Girardi and partners such as former MLB standouts Jason Kipnis, Kole Calhoun and former NFL Head Coach Adam Gase, NurivaTech is building the next generation of accessible athletic intelligence. As Nuriva's flagship ecosystem, sportFX™ unites athletes, coaches, and scouts in a shared performance intelligence layer that accelerates real-time development, instruction, and talent evaluation across every sport and skill level, from youth fundamentals to professional competition.

sportFX™ lets users of all levels, from young athletes and parents to NCAA programs, elite competitors, and lifelong enthusiasts, record or upload video and receive instant insights without requiring wearables, sensors, or expensive facilities.

"Elite biomechanics and performance data have been out of reach for too many athletes and their families and with sportFX™, that has changed. Artificial intelligence has ushered in a new era of science, much like the internet transformed access to information, and for the first time, we can truly understand human movement at scale. With sportFX™, we've built a science-backed, advanced computer vision platform that delivers motion insights that simply weren't possible until now. We started with baseball because its technical demands make it the ultimate test, and mastering it means we have the foundation for every sport. Ultimately, this is about giving athletes everywhere the ability to improve based on insight, not access, so that talent and hard work, not budget, determine potential." said Nuriva's Founder & CEO Joseph Caruso.

Built on sightFX™, NurivaTech's patent-pending computer vision engine, the algorithm extracts tens of thousands of biomechanical data points from any smartphone angle. Designed for real-world sports environments, sightFX™ handles motion blur at game speed and tracks high-velocity objects such as baseballs, golf balls, hockey pucks and tennis balls, bringing elite-level scientific measurement into everyday training.

"Every other approach to video-based biomechanics today relies on visual language models that estimate what they think they see, the equivalent of asking a hitting coach to eyeball exit velocity off the bat. sightFX™ is fundamentally different: our patent-pending monocular-to-3D pipeline extracts actual spatial coordinates from standard smartphone video, frame by frame, producing markerless 3D biomechanical analysis that holds up against gold-standard marker-based motion capture systems. Our preliminary validation study with renowned baseball labs returned ICC correlations above 0.98 against their Qualisys system across multiple joint centers: that's a smartphone matching a half-million-dollar lab. We didn't just build another AI estimation tool - we built a science-based, mathematically validated measurement system, and the data proves it" said Eliseo Robles, CTO of NurivaTech AI™.

sportFX™ functions as a three-tier ecosystem for athletes, coaches, and scouts. The unified intelligence layer is the core engine connecting them: a human motion science platform that collects and learns from every user's input, athletes uploading videos for personal feedback, coaches reviewing team performance, scouts evaluating talent. All data flows into one intelligent backbone, so every new analysis improves the platform's overall understanding of human movement, delivering better, more accurate insights for everyone over time.

Launching with baseball, sportFX™ has mastered one of the most technically demanding sports and already produces measurable improvements in elite programs, boosting batting averages, swing paths, confidence, and training efficiency while placing professional-grade tools in the hands of everyday athletes, parents, and coaches. This foundation supports rapid expansion with dedicated modules for football, golf, softball, hockey, and tennis already in the pipeline for release.

"sportFX™ gives everyone access to the same numbers and insights the pros use, without the gatekeepers. It turns complex biomechanical data into clear, actionable understanding that players and coaches can actually use to get better, faster, no matter their age, level or resources," said four-time World Series Champion and sportFX™ Partner Joe Girardi.

The final feature is Winston, sportFX's purpose-built AI sports training engine, qualified by elite coaching methods from Nuriva's MLB, NFL, NCAA and biomechanist partners; providing an understandable human language interface through its "Talk to Your Game™" feature, users receive biomechanics feedback, training insights, and drill recommendations in clear, athlete-level language. Winston meets athletes where they are with customized analysis, a tailored voice, and a proprietary middleware pipeline that contextualizes tens of thousands of data points before responding, ensuring every recommendation is rooted in measured movement data, not statistical approximation.

NurivaTech AI™ has secured over $7.5 million in its ongoing Seed round, positioning the company at a valuation exceeding $50 million, supported by a strategic group of investors and partners with deep expertise across professional sports, performance science, technology, and business, including Patrick Eilers (Chairman & CEO, Transition Equity Partners), Jeremy Michaelson, Adam Gase (former NFL Head Coach), George Brochick (Penske executive), Mark Kaufman (Founder & Chairman, Athletico Physical Therapy), and former MLB players Jason Kipnis, Kole Calhoun, and Jesse Biddle.

These partnerships and resources have supported pilot programs across the NFL, MLB, NASCAR, and NCAA, demonstrating sportFX™'s ability to deliver immediate, actionable feedback in real-world environments. Nuriva is also working closely with Wake Forest University to further validate the platform's data, leveraging some of the most technically advanced athletes in collegiate baseball and drawing on the university's renowned Pitching Lab expertise.

sportFX™ is available in Apple's App Store and Google Play, with 8,000+ active users, with daily adoption growing amongst athletes, coaches, and teams. By putting the same precision tools used by pros into the hands of anyone with a smartphone, sportFX™ opens smarter, better, and more accessible ways to optimize performance for the next generation and beyond.

About NurivaTech AI™ Inc

NurivaTech AI™ builds advanced motion intelligence technologies at the intersection of computer vision, artificial intelligence, biomechanics, and human performance, transforming how movement is measured, understood, and optimized. Nuriva delivers real-time, personalized insights without wearables or expensive lab environments, empowering athletes, teams, and organizations worldwide to train smarter and maximize performance. A member of the NVIDIA Inception Program, NurivaTech AI™ is driving category-defining innovation with real-world impact. For more information, visit nurivatech.ai or sportfx.ai .

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SOURCE NurivaTech