Pioneering the Future of Automotive Solutions: Repairify™ and Capricorn® unveil joint venture to deliver advanced automotive remote diagnostic services to repairers across Australia and New Zealand

PLANO, Texas and PERTH, Australia, July 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Repairify™ Australia Holdings Pty Ltd (Repairify™) and Capricorn® Society Limited (Capricorn®) have entered into a joint venture agreement that will deliver leading-edge remote automotive repair solutions to repairers across Australia and New Zealand.

Repairify™ and Capricorn® have equal ownership of the joint venture, which will be branded as "Repairify" and distributed across Australia and New Zealand by Capricorn® through the Capricorn® Preferred Supplier Network.

Repairify™ and Capricorn® unveil joint venture to deliver advanced automotive remote diagnostic services to repairers across Australia and New Zealand

This is an integral part of Capricorn®'s commitment to provide the highest levels of support to over 25,000 Member businesses, helping them to be best equipped with connected technology to professionally deal with modern vehicle servicing across the vast and ever changing Australian and New Zealand car parc.

Repairify™ provides market-leading remote automotive repair solutions across North and South America, Europe, and greater EMEA with strong, long-term relationships with the majority of global Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).

The joint venture will provide world-class remote automotive repair solutions to Australian and New Zealand automotive service and repair businesses, enabling them to deliver a superior customer experience through faster turnaround times and increased productivity.

Both companies are looking forward to introducing innovative products and services that address the diagnostic and repair requirements of the Australian and New Zealand automotive aftermarket with the aim of ensuring vehicles are repaired and returned to the road safely.

While Capricorn® Members will gain significant benefits from this new joint venture, it is important to note that all Repairify™ products and services will also be available to all automotive aftermarket shops across Australia and New Zealand, regardless of whether they are a Capricorn® Member. This clearly outlines the dedication of both companies to best support the industry as a whole towards a stronger future.

"Repairify™ is excited to enter this strategic joint venture with Capricorn®. We see a huge opportunity to support Australian and New Zealand repairers as global technology evolves. We are keen to introduce our proposition to the market," said Cris Hollingsworth, President – Repairify™ Global Holdings, Inc.

"Capricorn® is the ideal choice for this venture due to their unparalleled position in the marketplaces in Australia and New Zealand. We're highly confident that the combination of Repairify™ products and services and the Capricorn® network will rapidly accelerate the distribution of the right technology to ensure that the market can undertake and complete complex vehicle repairs," Mr. Hollingsworth concluded.

"Being able to efficiently and effectively diagnose and calibrate remotely connected vehicles is imperative to the long-term business success of the smallest to the largest automotive workshops across Australia and New Zealand," said Capricorn® Group Chief Executive Officer, David Fraser. "We are delighted to have formed this joint venture with Repairify™ who have built a strong reputation across the world for their patented technology and experience, sharing the same commitment to the success of the automotive aftermarket repair and service industry. Capricorn's core purpose is to support its Members to build stronger businesses and we are confident that this exciting joint venture represents a major leap forward in actioning this commitment by providing unparalleled Member and industry support."

About Repairify™

Repairify™, Inc. and its family of brands empower the automotive repair industry to master today's modern, data-intensive vehicles. By providing revolutionary tools and validated OEM Compatible technology, services, and intelligence, Repairify™ helps automotive professionals run better businesses through improved diagnostics, calibrations, programming, and workflows. Repairify™'s brands are committed to vehicle and driver safety by providing repairers with excellent service, supported by the highest quality and precision tools, technology, and data.

Repairify™, Inc. is a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, LLC. The Repairify™ family includes asTech®, adasThink™, AutoMobile Technologies (AMT), Automotive Training Group (ATG), BlueDriver®, FleetGenix™, Mobile Tech RX, One Guard Inspections, and Repair OnDemand. For more information, please visit Repairify.com

About Capricorn®

Capricorn® was established in 1974 by a small group of Western Australian service station owners to increase their buying power and level the playing field. Capricorn® is a Member based organisation proudly operating by cooperative principles to support the automotive industry to build stronger businesses. Capricorn® now has over 25,000 Members and over 2,000 Preferred Suppliers across Australia and New Zealand. For more information, please visit Capricorn® Society

SOURCE Repairify, Inc.