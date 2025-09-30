Pioneering the Future of Heart Health: Biograph and Caristo Diagnostics Announce First-of-its-Kind U.S. Study to Advance AI-Powered Prevention

Why Inflammation Detection Matters

"Early detection of inflammation is crucial, as it often precedes plaque buildup and provides a critical window for preventing disease," said Dr. Michael Doney, Executive Medical Director of Biograph . "By engaging in such a partnership with Caristo, we're better suited to position our members at the forefront of cardiac diagnostics, providing research access to a technology not yet broadly available in the U.S."

Current clinical pathways often fail to identify high risk patients by missing inflammatory disease activity and relying on plaque assessment alone. In fact, twice as many fatal and non-fatal cardiac events occurred in patients without obstructive plaque on coronary computed tomography angiography (CCTA), with CaRi-Heart able to identify these patients up to 10 years in advance, even in the absence of visible plaque [ Lancet , 2024]. CaRi-Heart technology is a major breakthrough because it quantifies 'invisible' coronary inflammation on cardiac CT scans, rather than having to wait for patients to develop visible plaque. The CaRi-Heart technology is already approved for use in Europe, and this study will be its first evaluation for U.S. research applications in asymptomatic patients traditionally seen as low risk.

"We selected Biograph as our first U.S. longevity focused partner because of its preventive focus, data-driven approach, and advanced imaging capabilities. With Biograph's highly engaged patient population, this is an ideal partnership to demonstrate the impact of CaRi-Heart technology for early detection and the benefits of long-term heart health," said Professor Keith Channon, Chief Medical Officer of Caristo Diagnostics and Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine at the University of Oxford.

Study Design and Participant Experience

In the initial phase the study will enroll 100 of Biograph's Black Tier members beginning in October. Eligible participants will complete a health history form and consultation before imaging to ensure suitability for the study. Findings are expected to corroborate Caristo's existing studies with CaRi-Heart, in their continued efforts to make early detection available globally.

For Biograph, this initiative supports their ongoing mission to revolutionize healthcare and champion preventive approaches.

