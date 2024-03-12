Pioneering the Path to a $1.2 Trillion Digital Ad Market by 2027: BCC Research Analysis

The rising adoption of digital platforms is fueling increased expenditures on digital marketing by organizations globally. Recognizing the effectiveness of reaching audiences online, businesses are allocating more resources to digital advertising strategies to harness the vast potential of digital channels

BOSTON, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "According to the latest BCC Research study, the demand for Digital Advertising: Global Market Opportunities and Forecast to 2027 is estimated to increase from $628.8 billion in 2022 to reach $1.2 trillion by 2027, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7% from 2022 through 2027."

This comprehensive report offers a thorough examination of the global digital advertising market, spanning from 2022 to 2027 with 2021 as the base year. Through primary and secondary research, it delves into drivers, restraints, and opportunities within the market, considering factors such as COVID-19 impact, Porter's five forces, and use case analysis. Presented in an accessible format with tables and charts, the report covers ad format, device type, pricing model, end-users, and regional markets, providing both qualitative and quantitative insights. Each segment is meticulously analyzed to determine the current market size and estimate future growth rates. Additionally, the report includes detailed profiles of key players in the digital advertising industry, along with strategies aimed at bolstering their market presence. Furthermore, a competitive landscape is presented, featuring market ranking and share analysis of top digital advertising providers in 2021.

As per Ericson's report, the number of smartphone users is anticipated to surge from 62.6 billion in 2021 to 75 billion by 2026, with mobile devices contributing to over half of total ad revenue in 2021. This growth is propelled by the global adoption of smartphones, complemented by the advancement of robust 5G networks and cloud-based infrastructure, which foster the rapid expansion of digital advertising on mobile phones and tablets. Video ads, distributed across various social media platforms like Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram, as well as on news sites, mobile applications, and games, are gaining significant traction. Notably, YouTube reports users collectively watch over 1 billion hours of video content daily. Leveraging social media, with 87% of marketing managers utilizing it for content dissemination, proves pivotal for engaging new customers conveniently. Meanwhile, Google's staggering processing of 99,000 inquiries per second, translating to 8.5 billion daily searches and over 3 trillion annually, highlights its role in driving organic traffic and enhancing online visibility for organizations. Leveraging Google as a search engine to direct traffic to websites emerges as an effective strategy in this digital landscape.

Key Drivers of Digital Advertising: Global Market Opportunities and Forecast to 2027

Extensive Adoption of Smartphones and Emergence of High-Speed Internet: The proliferation of smartphones has revolutionized how consumers access information, interact with brands, and make purchasing decisions. With mobile devices becoming an integral part of daily life, advertisers are leveraging this trend to reach their target audiences effectively. High-speed internet connectivity further amplifies the impact, enabling seamless video streaming, app usage, and real-time interactions. As users spend more time online, advertisers capitalize on this digital shift by tailoring ads for mobile screens.

Increasing Penetration of Social Media Platforms: Social media platforms have evolved beyond mere communication channels—they are now powerful marketing arenas. Billions of users engage with content on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn. Advertisers recognize the potential of social media to build brand awareness, engage audiences, and drive conversions. The ability to target specific demographics and interests makes social media advertising a strategic choice.

Rapidly Growing E-Commerce Industry: E-commerce has witnessed exponential growth, especially during the pandemic. Consumers increasingly prefer online shopping due to convenience, variety, and competitive pricing. Digital advertising plays a pivotal role in driving traffic to e-commerce websites, promoting special offers, and enhancing the overall shopping experience. Brands invest in targeted ads to capture the attention of online shoppers.

Rising Adoption of Location-Based Marketing: Location-based marketing leverages geolocation data to deliver personalized content based on a user's physical location. Whether through mobile apps, beacons, or GPS, advertisers can tailor messages relevant to a specific area. Local businesses benefit from hyper-local targeting, while global brands use location-based ads to engage travelers, promote nearby stores, or offer location-specific discounts.

Growing Demand for Paid Search Engine Ads: Search engine advertising, particularly through platforms like Google Ads, remains a cornerstone of digital marketing. Paid search ads appear prominently in search engine results pages (SERPs) when users search for specific keywords. Advertisers bid on keywords related to their products or services, ensuring visibility to potential customers actively seeking relevant information. The effectiveness of paid search ads lies in their precision and intent-driven nature.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base year considered 2021 Forecast Period considered 2022-2027 Base year market size $563.4 billion Market Size Forecast $1.2 trillion Growth Rate CAGR of 14.7% for the forecast period of 2022-2027 Segment Covered ad format, device type, pricing model, end-users, and region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World Countries covered United States, Mexico, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, China, Japan, and India Key Market Drivers • Extensive adoption of smartphones and emergence of high-speed internet. • Increasing penetration of social media platforms. • Rapidly growing e-commerce industry. • Rising adoption of location-based marketing to enhance customer service offerings. • Growing demand for paid search engine ads.

Segmentation Analysis of Digital Advertising: Global Market Opportunities and Forecast to 2027

Ad Format Segmentation Analysis

In the realm of ad format segmentation, Paid Search Ads or Search Engine Ads stand out as prominent text or display advertisements prominently featured within search engine results pages (SERPs). Advertisers strategically bid on specific keywords to ensure visibility when users search for related terms. Another significant category is Display Ads, encompassing visually engaging advertisements appearing across websites, apps, or social media platforms. These ads vary from static images to animated banners or interactive rich media. Online Video Ads also hold a substantial presence, widely disseminated across streaming platforms, social media, and websites, captivating audiences through compelling visuals and storytelling. Social Media Ads represent another pivotal category, leveraging platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn to offer targeted ad placements, tailored to specific demographics and interests. Additionally, the category of 'Others' encompasses emerging formats such as native ads, influencer marketing, and audio ads, reflecting the evolving landscape of digital advertising.

Device Type Segmentation Analysis

Within the segmentation of device types, Desktops/Laptops represent advertisements optimized for larger screens, catering to users accessing content through desktop computers and laptops. On the other hand, Mobile/Tablets dominate the digital advertising landscape, driven by the widespread usage of smartphones. Mobile ads manifest in various forms, ranging from app banners to in-feed content, capitalizing on the mobile-first consumer behavior. The 'Other' category may include emerging devices like connected TVs, wearables, or other innovative platforms, signaling potential avenues for future advertising endeavors.

Pricing Model Segmentation Analysis

In the delineation of pricing models, the Fixed model entails advertisers paying a predetermined amount for ad placement, irrespective of performance metrics. Conversely, the Performance-Based model, often referred to as pay-per-click (PPC) or pay-per-action (PPA), charges advertisers only when specific actions, such as clicks or conversions, are generated. This model ensures that advertisers pay solely for the outcomes achieved, aligning incentives with desired results.

End-User Segmentation Analysis

Within the segmentation of end-user segments, the Consumer Goods & Retail sector utilizes digital advertising to showcase products, drive sales, and bolster brand visibility. In the BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) domain, financial institutions leverage digital advertising for customer acquisition, promoting financial products, and delivering personalized offers. Telecom companies direct their digital advertising efforts towards promoting data plans, new services, and ensuring customer retention. In the Automotive sector, manufacturers and dealers harness digital channels to reach potential car buyers, spotlighting features, and facilitating test drives. Healthcare providers utilize digital advertising to promote services, telemedicine options, and wellness programs. Lastly, the 'Others' category encompasses diverse industries, spanning from travel and hospitality to technology and entertainment, reflecting the expansive reach and applicability of digital advertising strategies across various sectors.

This report on the Digital Advertising: Global Market Opportunities and Forecast to 2027 provides comprehensive insights and analysis, addressing the following key questions:

1. What is the projected market size and growth rate of the global digital advertising market?

The global market for digital advertising was estimated to be $563.4 billion in 2021 and is forecast to reach $1,249.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.7% between 2022-2027.

2. What are the key factors driving the growth of the global digital advertising market?

Extensive adoption of smartphones and emergence of high-speed internet.

Penetration of social media platforms.

Rapidly growing e-commerce industry.

Rising adoption of location-based marketing to enhance customer service offerings. Demand for paid search engine ads.

3. What segments are covered in the global digital advertising market?

The global market for digital advertising has been segmented based on ad format, device type, pricing model, end-user, and geography.

4. By ad format, which segment will dominate the market by the end of 2027?

Paid search ads accounted for major market share in 2021.

5. Which region has the highest market share in the global digital advertising market?

The North America currently is the most dominant region for global digital advertising market.

Some of the Key Market Players Are:

Alphabet Inc. (Google)

Meta Platforms, Inc. (formerly Facebook)

Amazon.com, Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd

