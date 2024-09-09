Pioneering Toys & Games Recognized with First-Ever MESH Accreditation

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As families prepare for the holidays, a wave of toys is set to make an impact on how children play, while building skills of resilience and promoting mental health. MESH Helps, Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to strengthening kids' resilience through play, announced the first-ever group of toys and games to receive the prestigious MESH (Mental, Emotional, Social Health) Accreditation. Submissions span 39 companies and 150 products reviewed including games, puzzles, construction sets, and creative kits. View full list of products with MESH Accreditation.

This groundbreaking program highlights toys and games that go beyond entertainment, offering children toys as tools to build skills of resilience through play. The MESH Accreditation serves as a trusted mark for caregivers seeking toys and games that foster well-being. Submissions are accredited by the independent experts at FUNdamentally Children who evaluate products using a framework based on the eight well-documented skills vital to youth mental, emotional, and social health: problem solving, perseverance, adaptation, conflict resolution, self-regulation, self-advocacy, cognition, and communication.

"We are thrilled to introduce this inaugural group of MESH accredited toys and games, especially as we approach the holidays," said Rachele Harmuth, Board President of MESH Helps. "These products have undergone rigorous evaluation by FUNdamentally Children, ensuring they meet the highest standards. This accreditation empowers consumers to select gifts that are fun and beneficial to a child's well-being."

The significant rise in childhood mental health concerns since 2010 underscores the need for resources. As mental health challenges grow, it is critical to strengthen children's resilience in an ever-changing world. Through extensive research into youth mental, emotional, and social health, MESH Helps has identified four key play patterns that empower caregivers to select products that foster resilience. These play patterns - overcoming obstacles, storytelling, increasing challenge, and bridging play - encourage the development of multiple resilience-building skills.

"MESH has inspired a shift in how we talk to consumers about toys and play," said Michelle Smith, Piccolo Mondo store owner. "Play is a crucial part of how children learn to manage their emotions and build relationships. The toys and games that have received MESH Accreditation are leading the way in this important movement and we are excited to share them with our customers."

Caregivers are encouraged to look for the MESH Accreditation Seal when selecting toys and games for their children, confident in the knowledge that each product has been carefully reviewed for its ability to build MESH Skills and help kids strengthen resilience through play.

To earn MESH Accreditation, a toy or game must pass the basic assessment criteria, intentionally help children develop two or more of the eight crucial MESH Skills, and engage children age-appropriately during play. MESH Helps continues to accept a range of submissions year-round from companies that recognize the profound influence toys have on children's mental health. To learn more or submit, visit www.MESHhelps.org/Accreditation.

MESHhelps.org launched in October 2022 to address the growing concern of kids' mental health in an increasingly challenging world. ThinkFun, a division of Ravensburger, inaugurated MESH Helps in partnership with resilience expert, Dr. Deborah Gilboa to support the mental health of children today. In January 2023, MESH Helps became an independent nonprofit with a mission to help kids build resilience through play by strengthening the critical skills of mental, emotional, and social health. For more information, please visit www.MESHhelps.org.

FUNdamentally Children is a leading authority on child development, play, and toys. Through its flagship product, The Good Play Guide, FUNdamentally Children offers expert insights, toy accreditation services, and innovative marketing solutions to help brands engage with families and create positive play experiences.

