Pioneerly Launches to Give Law Firms a Dedicated Growth Partner

New practice growth firm replaces multiple agencies, consultants, and new hires with a single flexible subscription, powered by proprietary market intelligence and responsible AI.

NEW YORK, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneerly, a practice growth firm built to help ambitious law firms grow, today announced its official launch. Founded by two industry veterans with deep roots in legal marketing and operations, Pioneerly offers a subscription model that gives firms continuous access to growth strategy, execution, and AI-powered tools without the overhead of agencies, consultants, or in-house hires.

Piotr Szalkiewicz (left) and Matt Sarson (right), Pioneerly co-founders

Law firms have long relied on outside agencies that lock them into rigid contracts, generalist consultants who lack legal industry expertise, or expensive in-house teams that take months to build. Pioneerly was created to replace all three with a single, flexible subscription that scales with the firm.

"Most law firms know they need to invest in growth and modernize how they operate, but the options available to them are either too expensive, too generic, or too slow," said Piotr Szalkiewicz, Founder and Managing Partner at Pioneerly. "We built Pioneerly to give firms a single growth partner that understands legal, moves fast, and charges a flat monthly fee with no long-term commitment."

A New Model for Law Firm Growth

Pioneerly's subscription plans cover the full spectrum of practice growth, from client acquisition and digital presence to lead management, reputation building, and operational efficiency. Each engagement is led by a dedicated Growth Counsel — a senior practice growth practitioner — who serves as the firm's strategic point of contact.

Unlike traditional agencies, Pioneerly operates without long-term contracts, mandatory sales calls, or layered account management. Firms subscribe, get to work, and can cancel anytime.

Proprietary Market Intelligence

At the core of pioneerly's approach is its own market intelligence layer, developed from research across practice areas, geographies, and competitive landscapes. This intelligence informs every recommendation and campaign, replacing the guesswork that defines most law firm marketing with data that reflects how legal buyers actually search, evaluate, and hire attorneys.

"Law firms deserve a growth partner that knows their market as well as they know their practice areas," said Matt Sarson, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer at Pioneerly. "Every recommendation we make is backed by data on how legal buyers actually behave."

AI That Serves the Growth Strategy

Pioneerly also offers AI services designed specifically for law firms. Its flagship AI offering, Firm Intelligence, is an AI-powered revenue discovery program that identifies where money is lost across the entire firm and builds custom solutions to capture it.

About the Founders

Pioneerly was co-founded by Piotr Szalkiewicz and Matt Sarson. The two first met in Miami while working for a firm in the immigration law space, saw the struggle of great firms to grow, and decided to build a better solution to help them.

The company has offices in New York NY, Miami FL, and Austin TX, and serves law firms across the United States.

Media Contact:

Paul Williams

(332) 278-5681

https://pioneerly.com/

[email protected]

SOURCE Pioneerly