Pioneers in the Personalization of Wine: Windsor Vineyards Celebrates 60 Years of Custom Labels

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its founding by the legendary winemaker Rodney Strong in 1959, personalization has been at the heart of the Windsor Vineyards brand. Rodney began writing customers' names on bottles to personalize the wines. This personal touch became integral to the brand over time. Today, the tradition of personalization lives on as the vineyard celebrates six decades of bringing customized wine labels and etchings to the market.

"Personalization is what creates one-of-a-kind gifts that become lasting memories for our customers," said Windsor Brand Manager, Kate Eckert. "We are thrilled to celebrate six decades of helping families, friends, companies and loved ones across the United States create unforgettable experiences - what we call Windsor Moments - with our world-class, award winning signature wines."

Some of the company's proudest Windsor Moments include weddings, anniversaries, birthdays, corporate celebrations, and other occasions that transcend generations.

For example, on June 29th, 1985, Candace and Marshall said, "I do." Among the wedding gifts they received was a case of Windsor Vineyards wine designed especially for their big day. Every year since, the happy couple has celebrated their anniversary with a customized bottle of bubbly.

Steve and Kristie Tuttle became customers back in 2008. They have chosen Windsor Vineyards wines and labels to celebrate many family moments since, from serving their favorite wine on trips to Cabo with friends, to creating custom labels for their parents' 60th wedding anniversary. Their tradition lives on to a third generation; the Tuttle's three daughters have served Windsor wine and created custom labels for each of their weddings.

Windsor also provides businesses with unique corporate gifts that feature special custom labels and etchings – reflecting a range of customization options for events, conferences, holiday parties, anniversaries, among others. Their client and corporate event milestone designs are popular among fortune 500 companies to small businesses across the United States.

Windsor's award-winning mix of great taste, expert guidance, and in-house design talent has allowed the company to help customers create exceptional experiences and memories for sixty years. Their hand etched designs, both custom and pre-made, are created using environmentally safe sand-blasting technology that gently molds to the glass. The etching team also offers complimentary design support and uses precise color matching to ensure each bottle is meticulously crafted to meet each individual clients' preference. At a time when customers place increased value on customization, the brand looks forward to helping a new generation of consumers create their Windsor Moments too.

Founded by wine legend Rodney Strong in 1959, Windsor Vineyards has been the home of prized wines you can personalize for 60 years. Windsor wines are expertly crafted by a team of award-winning winemakers and artisans to be personally scripted, signed & gifted by anyone. Now owned by Vintage Wine Estates, Windsor's long tradition of serving consumers and businesses producing incredible wines and with expert personalization continue. For additional information, please visit http://www.windsorvineyards.com/

